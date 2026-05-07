Armenia Is Not Russia's Ally On Ukraine Issue, Pashinyan Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterate that Armenia is not an ally of Russia on the issue of Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Armenian media.

The remarks were made in response to a journalist's question regarding perceptions that the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Yerevan was interpreted by some as an anti-Russian step.

"I have previously made statements on this topic. We have sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and I have said that on the issue of Ukraine we are not allies with Russia," Pashinyan noted.

Prime Minister rejected this interpretation, emphasizing that Armenia's position on the conflict in Ukraine should not be viewed through the framework of alliance politics. He underlined that Armenia does not consider itself a party to the Russia–Ukraine confrontation.

Earlier Nicol Pashinyan stated that he will not attend parade in Moscow.

Speaking to journalists today, Pashinyan said he would not participate in the parade to be held in Moscow on May 9.

According to him, such a decision was made due to participation in the upcoming election campaign in Armenia.