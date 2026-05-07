Moscow To Restrict Mobile Internet And SMS Services On May 9
Mobile internet services in Moscow will face temporary restrictions on May 9, while access to websites included on the “white list” and SMS messaging services will also be unavailable, AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports, Russia's Ministry of Digital Development issued the warning through its account on the Max platform.
“To ensure security during Victory Day events, access to mobile internet services in Moscow - including websites on the 'white list' - as well as SMS messaging services, will be temporarily restricted on May 9,” the statement said.
The ministry noted that the decision will not affect home internet services.
“They will continue operating normally without any restrictions,” the statement added.
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