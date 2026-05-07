USF Commander Confirms New Strike On Oil Facility In Perm

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

According to Brovdi, "Lukoil's oil loading facility in Perm was visited on the night of May 6–7 by the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Birds of the 1st Center of Unmanned Aerial Systems for the presence of tank residues, tap valves, and other oil pumping and refining equipment."

"They thought the Urals were safe, but it turned out they were just next in line," noted the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dmitry Makhonin, the governor of the Perm region, stated on May 7 that drones had attacked "one of the region's industrial enterprises. "

Ukrainian forces inflict over $300M in damage on port infrastructure, oil refinery in Tuapse – General

According to eyewitness footage, the Lukoil-Permnaftorgsintez oil refinery in Perm was hit.

Before this, the facility had been attacked by Ukrainian drones on April 30.