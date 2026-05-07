Gold Hits Fresh High After Another Significant Increase
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola in the country increased by Rs7,800 today, taking the new rate to Rs496,762.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs6,687, reaching Rs425,893.
Also Read: Severe heatwave expected across KP plains, PDMA issues province-wide alert
An increase was also witnessed in the international market, where the price of gold per ounce rose by $78 to reach $4,744.
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