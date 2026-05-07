Gold Hits Fresh High After Another Significant Increase

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices recorded another significant increase for the second consecutive day.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola in the country increased by Rs7,800 today, taking the new rate to Rs496,762.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs6,687, reaching Rs425,893.

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An increase was also witnessed in the international market, where the price of gold per ounce rose by $78 to reach $4,744.