Ship Forms 10X Faster: New AI-Powered Shadcn Form Builder For Next.Js & React Projects

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 7, 2026 4:43 am - Build React & Next forms in seconds with the new Shadcn AI Form Builder. Turn simple prompts into production-ready form code with shadcn/ui, Zod validation, and React Hook Form no more manual form creation.

Shadcn Space has officially launched its Shadcn Form Builder, a transformative ai tool designed to help React and Next developers generate production-ready forms using simple English prompts.

As web applications become more data-driven, developers often spend hours writing repetitive boilerplate for form structures, state management, and validation logic. This Shadcn Form Builder eliminates this overhead, allowing users to describe a form in one sentence and receive fully functional React code instantly.

Revolutionizing the React Form Development Workflow

The Shadcn Form Builder is built to integrate seamlessly into modern React and Next projects. By leveraging the popular shadcn/ui library, the tool ensures that every generated form is accessible, beautiful, and consistent with existing design systems.



Key Features Include:

- Prompt-to-Component Engine: Transform plain English descriptions into high-quality React forms in seconds.

- Native shadcn/ui Integration: Automatically utilizes standard components like Input, Select, Checkbox, and Date Pickers.

- Production-Ready Validation: Every form is generated with a dedicated Zod schema and React Hook Form wiring, handling error states and type safety out of the box.

- Extensible Code: Unlike“black box” low-code tools, Shadcn Space provides clean, copy-pasteable code that developers can customize and own.



Empowering the Developer Ecosystem

This AI Form Builder is the latest addition to the Shadcn Space suite of tools, which includes the recently launched Shadcn Dashboard and specialized component registries.

“Our goal is to remove the friction between an idea and a functional interface,” says Sunil Joshi, Founder of Shadcn Space.“With this AI Form Builder, developers can focus on their business logic while we handle the Zod schemas and UI wiring.”

Availability

This AI Form Builder is available for use starting from, May 5, 2026. Developers looking to accelerate their workflow can access the ai tool and the full library of Shadcn Space resources.



About Shadcn Space

Shadcn Space is a freemium resource hub for React and Next developers, providing high-performance UI blocks, dashboard templates, and AI-driven development tools. By focusing on the shadcn/ui and React ecosystem, Shadcn Space helps developers ship modern websites and web applications with speed and precision.