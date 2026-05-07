Treasure Global Establishes Digital Asset Treasury Anchored In Ethereum As Core Blockchain Infrastructure Asset With Bitgo As Licensed Custody Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company positions capital strategy to support potential deployment of up to US$100 million into blockchain-based financial infrastructure over time

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. ( NASDAQ: TGL ) (“ Treasure Global” or the“ Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced the establishment of its Digital Asset Treasury, with an initial allocation to Ethereum as part of a strategic balance sheet initiative aligned with the institutionalization of blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The Company deployed approximately US$176,000 in its initial tranche, reflecting a disciplined capital allocation approach to introduce high-conviction digital asset exposure within a controlled treasury framework.

“We believe our Digital Asset Treasury framework creates a scalable foundation for long-term participation in the evolving digital asset economy, with the potential to support capital deployment of up to approximately US$100 million over time, subject to market conditions and strategic opportunities,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

Ethereum was selected as the Company's inaugural Digital Asset Treasury asset due to its role as a primary settlement and execution layer for on-chain financial activity, including decentralized finance, stablecoin settlement, and tokenized assets. The Company views Ethereum as a foundational infrastructure layer in the emerging on-chain economy, supported by expanding institutional participation and network adoption.

To support secure and compliant custody of its digital assets, the Company has engaged BitGo as its licensed custody and wallet infrastructure provider. BitGo provides institutional-grade custody solutions, including regulated wallet infrastructure, multi-signature security architecture, and operational controls designed for institutional treasury management.

“We believe that integrating BitGo's licensed custody infrastructure meaningfully strengthens our Digital Asset Treasury framework,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.“It enhances the security, governance, and operational resilience of our digital asset holdings, while establishing a strong operational foundation for our long-term strategy.”

The Company believes Ethereum represents a structurally important asset class within the expansion of blockchain-based financial systems. Its liquidity profile, developer ecosystem, and role in enabling programmable financial infrastructure position it as a strategic allocation for long-duration exposure to digital capital markets.

This initiative reflects a treasury strategy focused on long-term value creation through selective exposure to assets with asymmetric return potential, while maintaining disciplined risk management. The Company believes digital assets represent more than a financial opportunity; they symbolize the future foundation of a globally connected digital economy. The Company is not altering its core operating model, but is incorporating digital assets as a complementary balance sheet strategy aligned with global financial digitization trends.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of December 2025, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“projects,”“seeks,”“should,”“will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

...