Telangana: BJP Men Attack BRS MLA's Office, Damage Car In Karimnagar

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Tension prevailed at BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar's office at Karimnagar in Telangana on Thursday as BJP workers allegedly tried to attack BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy over his remarks against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Supporters of Bandi Sanjay damaged the car of Kaushik Reddy and ransacked the furniture at the office of Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar.

Workers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) confronted the rival group. Police intervened to disperse both groups and detained some BRS workers.

The trouble began when Kaushik Reddy, while addressing a press conference at Kamalakar's office, alleged that Bandi Sanjay takes drugs mix with tobacco. He also remarked that because of this bad habit, Sanjay has lost his hair.

Kaushik Reddy also stated that BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is ready to undergo a drug test and challenged Bandi Sanjay to come forward to undergo the test.

Angered over his remarks, BJP workers reached Kamalakar's office and tried to attack Kaushik Reddy. They attacked the MLA's car with sticks and damaged the windowpanes. They also ransacked the office furniture.

A group of BRS workers also reached there and damaged Bandi Sanjay's car parked in the same area.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KTR has strongly condemned“the reprehensible attack by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's followers on the camp office of Karimnagar BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar, along with MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.”

KTR said immediately after the attack, he spoke with Kaushik Reddy.“Entering the camp office in broad daylight like a pack of wild dogs and destroying vehicles and the office is an utterly despicable act. It's a disgrace that the police are standing by as mere spectators, watching the commotion unfold right before their eyes,” he posted on X.

“Bandi Sanjay, who has turned into a B-team for CM Revanth, is resorting to these thuggish tactics out of frustration because he can't answer the questions posed by BRS leaders. Every time, instead of addressing the failures of the state Chief Minister, Bandi Sanjay has done nothing for the people of Karimnagar except hurling empty boasts. As a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, behaving in a way that undermines peace and security with his own followers is nothing short of mocking democracy,” added KTR.

BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao also condemned the attack by BJP ranks on the camp office of Karimnagar BRS MLA and on MLA Kaushik Reddy.

“When brazen attacks are taking place on the camp offices of people's representatives elected by the people, does the state have peace and security? Or does it not? It is extremely unfortunate that such situations are persisting even in the constituency represented by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. We demand that the state government take strict action immediately against those involved in the attacks and ensure that Telangana DGP protects peace and security in the state,” he said.

Harish Rao warned that if such attacks do not stop, a situation will arise where the people themselves will have to take to the streets to protect democracy.