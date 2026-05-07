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Report Says Iranian Strikes Hit US Bases More Heavily Than Acknowledged
(MENAFN) Iranian strikes reportedly inflicted significantly greater damage on US military facilities across the Middle East than American authorities have publicly revealed, according to an analysis of satellite images released Wednesday.
As stated by reports, the review identified damage to 228 structures and pieces of equipment spread across 15 US military installations. The assessment included 217 buildings along with 11 military assets.
According to the findings, the scale of destruction exceeds the information previously disclosed by US officials. The White House did not immediately comment on the report.
More than half of the reported damage was concentrated at the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and at three military bases in Kuwait. A US official cited in reports said those facilities may have been heavily targeted because they allowed operations to be launched from their territory.
The strikes reportedly destroyed Patriot missile defense batteries in Bahrain and Kuwait, damaged a satellite communications dish at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, and knocked out THAAD radar systems located in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
Reports also said an E-3 Sentry airborne command aircraft was destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia after being repeatedly stationed on an exposed taxiway without protection. A refueling aircraft was reportedly lost as well.
As stated by reports, the review identified damage to 228 structures and pieces of equipment spread across 15 US military installations. The assessment included 217 buildings along with 11 military assets.
According to the findings, the scale of destruction exceeds the information previously disclosed by US officials. The White House did not immediately comment on the report.
More than half of the reported damage was concentrated at the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and at three military bases in Kuwait. A US official cited in reports said those facilities may have been heavily targeted because they allowed operations to be launched from their territory.
The strikes reportedly destroyed Patriot missile defense batteries in Bahrain and Kuwait, damaged a satellite communications dish at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, and knocked out THAAD radar systems located in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
Reports also said an E-3 Sentry airborne command aircraft was destroyed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia after being repeatedly stationed on an exposed taxiway without protection. A refueling aircraft was reportedly lost as well.
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