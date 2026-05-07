Techfoundher Summit Returns As Flagship Women-Led Event During Dublin Tech Week

The annual TechFoundHer Summit will return to Dublin's Mansion House as a flagship event for Dublin Tech Week.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Belfast, U.K, 7th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Backed by Dublin City Council, the TechFoundHer Summit invites you to join the Tech Mnáosphere – a gathering of women tech entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and ecosystem leaders to reimagine the role of technology in society and shape an alternative future through women-led innovation.

The event, taking place on Friday 29 May, will feature lightning talks from women tech founders and innovators, keynotes from international speakers, sessions on AI and product development, and a programme of facilitated table discussions.

TechFoundHer founder and summit director Máirín Murray said:“We're living through a moment of profound disruption. The systems that shape our lives, work, education, care, finance, democracy, community and enterprise are all being tested. Geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainty, social division, climate pressure and rapid technological change are exposing what's no longer working and forcing us to reimagine what comes next.







“That's where the opportunity lies. Women tech founders bring insight, ambition and lived experience to the challenges of this moment. They're building ventures that can respond to real needs, open new markets, create economic value and shape a better society.

“TechFoundHer is about visibility, opportunity and action. This year, the summit is a rallying cry for women founders to organise, build collective power and turn this moment of crisis and change into an opportunity for new solutions, stronger ventures and greater impact.”







Dublin City Council's support extends to citywide digital advertising, with the TechFoundHer community visible on Digi Panels across the city in the weeks before the summit.

Now in its fourth year, the team behind the summit are keen to show the event isn't a“typical 'women in tech' event”. Mairin added that this year's focus sits“firmly on platforming women leading tech startups and businesses”.

Set to take to the stage this year are serial tech entrepreneur Lata Setty, investor and Show Her the Money producer Catherine Gray, global angel investor Erika Aquino of Aquino Global Ventures, Dr Áine Kerr, Dr Lollie Mancey and Professor Maura McAdam with more announcements in the coming weeks.

As well as the summit the forthcoming Women Founders Access Programme, powered by Aquino Global Ventures, will offer up to 12 women tech founders direct access to investor networks and high-value opportunities on the day.

Headline sponsor for this year's TechFoundHer Summit is Dublin City Council with Bentley Systems supporting the showcase element of the event. Enterprise Ireland and Aquino Global Ventures are championing diversity at while EY has joined the lineup as the ecosystem partner.

Structured networking and facilitated conversations will surface the barriers and opportunities facing women tech founders, crowdsourcing practical solutions to put women-led ventures at the heart of tech innovation.

The summit which runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm, is open to women founders at all stages of building tech solutions, aspiring entrepreneurs, tech advocates, investors and ecosystem leaders with ticket bundles and group deals available.