Oppn Leaders Criticise Centre For Keeping Them 'In Dark' About Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) On the first anniversary of Opposition Sindoor, Opposition leaders lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for keeping them "in the dark" about the military operation. They, however, praised India's military capability.

Speaking to IANS, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said, "We do not know enough about Operation Sindoor. I am a Member of Parliament, but we were not told the details of Operation Sindoor, even in the defence consultative committee of which I am a member."

"It is only the government which can say that it was an 88-hour-long operation in which they wiped out various assets of the enemy, but it has remained a closely guarded secret as to what was achieved," he added.

He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost during Operation Sindoor.

Arabinda Das, Chairman of the Media, Communications and Publicity Department of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, highlighted that India's military might is far superior as compared to that of Pakistan.

But he, too, echoed that opposition leaders were "kept in the dark" about the military operation.

"As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, the story is still bleak. In most of the cases, these people (the Central government) are in the habit of keeping people in the dark. So, a clear picture should have come, as we are still in the darkness," he said.

However, he was confident that Pakistan, which is "quite inferior" in military might, must have been subjugated by India.

Congress MP Amar Singh criticised the BJP-led NDA government for "politicising" the operation.

"The military always does good work. We support the Indian armed forces," he told IANS.

"But the BJP should not have politicised it (Operation Sindoor). It is the achievement of the Armed Forces, what do they (BJP) have got to do with it?" he added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Operation Sindoor, saying that it stands as an "epochal mission" of India that will always remind the country's enemies of the "infallible striking power" of Indian armed forces.