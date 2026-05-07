Football: Liverpool Scraps Controversial Ticket Pricing Plans After Fans Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, May 7 (IANS) English football club Liverpool has bowed down to the fans and made a U-turn on their controversial plan to increase the ticket prices for the next three seasons following widespread protest from the supporters, who were seen carrying banners and placards and chanting against the club in their recent matches at the Anfield Stadium.

The former Premier League champions have announced that fixed ticket prices will increase over the next three years, citing inflation and rising fixed operating costs, but the move was not well received by fans, who took a united front and protested against the club's decision.

Following the backlash, Liverpool has cut the size of their planned rise in ticket prices for the next couple of seasons.

"Following further dialogue with its Supporters Board, the club can now confirm an inflationary increase of three per cent to general admission tickets for season 2026-27, followed by a price freeze for season 2027-28. Further discussions will take place with the Supporters Board for future seasons," the club said in a statement released on Thursday.

"The club and Supporters Board will use the certainty of these seasons to seek longer-term alternative solutions across the game and explore commercial ideas with the Supporters Board in an attempt to avoid future ticket price increases and address issues around affordability and accessibility for future generations," the statement added.

However, the club believes that alternative solutions are needed as costs are increasing, and it will actively engage with all parties to find a solution in everyone's best interest.

"LFC believes that, without wider progress on alternative solutions, future inflationary increases may still be required, including season 2028-29, and will continue to engage with its supporters. Both the club and the Supporters Board are committed to exploring a longer-term solution that works in the interests of all," the club said.

"The club also remains committed to managing its cost challenges responsibly, giving advance notice to supporters and certainty to its own financial planning to remain competitive at the highest levels of football," it added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently placed in fourth position in the Premier League points table. They will next face Chelsea on Saturday.