Weight Watchers Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue of $168 million; Clinical Subscription Revenue of $39 million, up 32% year-over-year

Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Announces Fully Subscribed Debt Prepayment Solicitation as Part of Actions Expected to Reduce Debt by $42 Million

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW) (“Weight Watchers” or the“Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended March 31, 20261 in this Earnings Press Release and a Shareholder Letter issued today and posted on the Company's Corporate Website.

“We remain confident in our strategy to build the industry-leading weight health platform. Our focus is on executing high-impact initiatives that drive Clinical growth and stabilize our Behavioral business,” said Jon Volkmann, Chief Operations Officer and member of the Company's Interim Office of the Chief Executive.“We made encouraging progress in Q1, with End of Period Clinical Subscribers growing 51% sequentially, and Core+, our higher value Behavioral tier that includes expert support and community experiences, returning to year-over-year growth.”

“We are pleased with our Q1 results. Adjusted Gross Margin2 remains near record highs as we continue to drive operational efficiencies across our portfolio of businesses,” said Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Company's Interim Office of the Chief Executive.“We are reaffirming our 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA2 guidance and expect Adjusted EBITDA2 and cash generation to increase in the remaining quarters of 2026. Our strengthened capital structure, including the recently announced debt prepayment actions, position us to execute on our transformation while maintaining financial discipline.”

Q1 Business Updates



Q1 2026 Clinical Subscription Revenue grew 32% year-over-year and End of Period Clinical Subscribers grew 46% year-over-year, despite lapping significant prior year growth in Q1 2025 from the Company's former compounded semaglutide offering.

Core+ represented 537 thousand of End of Period Subscribers at the end of Q1 2026, which increased 6% from 505 thousand End of Period Subscribers at the end of Q1 2025.

Q1 Monthly Subscription Revenue Per Average Subscriber (ARPU) increased 13% year-over-year, reflecting a continued mix shift towards the Company's higher ARPU Med+ and Core+ membership tiers. This mix shift partially offset secular headwinds in the Company's Core membership tier that drove a 10% decrease in Revenue year-over-year.

Q1 Gross Margin was 70.5%. Q1 Adjusted Gross Margin2 was 73.6%, which remained near record highs, despite an accelerating mix shift towards Clinical, as margin profiles improved through structural actions and operational efficiencies. Q1 Net Loss was $52.0 million, which reflects higher depreciation and amortization related to Fresh Start Accounting1. Q1 Adjusted EBITDA2 was a loss of $1.8 million reflecting marketing investment in peak season.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity Updates



Cash and Cash Equivalents balance as of March 31, 2026 was $121 million.

In Q2 2026, the Company expects to pay $37 million in cash to prepay and reduce the principal amount of its outstanding term loan. The prepayment will be comprised of the following two components:



In June 2026, $27 million in aggregate principal amount of prepayment from the annual cash sweep; and In May 2026, $10 million as part of the previously announced voluntary solicitation, which was fully subscribed at 68.5% of par.

The Company expects these actions to reduce the aggregate principal amount of its outstanding term loan by $42 million, utilizing $37 million of cash, and to reduce its annualized interest expense by approximately $4 million3.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The Company reaffirms previously provided full year fiscal 2026 guidance.



Revenue guidance of $620 million to $635 million. Adjusted EBITDA2 guidance of $105 million to $115 million.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's corporate website, ww, under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for at least 90 days.

1 Fresh Start Accounting and Predecessor and Successor Periods

In connection with the Company's emergence from its financial reorganization process on June 24, 2025, the Company applied fresh start accounting which resulted in Successor and Predecessor financial statement presentation. References to“Successor” relate to the Company's operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the period from June 25, 2025 through December 31, 2025. References to“Predecessor” relate to the Company's operations for the three months ended March 29, 2025. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements after June 24, 2025 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements as of or prior to that date.

2 Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. The Company presents in this release non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses and share-based compensation expense (“EBITDA”); and for each period presented, EBITDA adjusted, as applicable, for (a) goodwill and other intangible assets impairments, (b) reorganization items, net related to the Company's emergence from its Chapter 11 financial reorganization, (c) transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization, (d) net restructuring charges associated with the previously disclosed 2025, 2024, and 2023 restructuring plans, (e) non-CEO executive separation expenses and (f) other items such as the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses as indicated in the reconciliations below that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations (“Adjusted EBITDA”). The Company also presents gross profit, gross margin, marketing expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, and product development expenses on a non-GAAP basis that adjusts for similar items, as further indicated in the reconciliations below.

As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, the Company believes in certain cases the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating results and evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate the Company's performance. In this press release, the Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates. The Company generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding or adjusting for the impact of foreign currency or being on a constant currency basis. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP and are not meant to be considered in isolation. Results on a constant currency basis, as the Company presents them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the performance of the Company's business and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of the forward-looking full year Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

3The interest rate in effect for the term loan as of March 31, 2026 was 10.51%.

Definitions

“Behavioral” business refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's digital product offerings with the option to add on unlimited access to the Company's workshops.

“Clinical” business refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's clinical product offerings provided by Weight Watchers Clinic combined with the Company's digital subscription product offerings and unlimited access to the Company's workshops.

“Revenue” -“Subscription Revenue” consists of the aggregate of: (a)“Behavioral Subscription Revenue”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Behavioral offerings; and (b)“Clinical Subscription Revenue”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Clinical offerings. In addition,“Other Revenue” consists of revenue from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenue.“Revenue” consists of the aggregate of Subscription Revenue and Other Revenue.

“Incoming Subscribers” -“Subscribers” refer to Behavioral subscribers and Clinical subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations. The“Incoming Subscribers” metric reports Subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period start. Recruitment and retention are key drivers for this metric. Management utilizes this metric to monitor changes in the subscriber base which directly impacts the Company's revenue growth and trends.

“End of Period Subscribers” - The“End of Period Subscribers” metric reports Subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end. Recruitment and retention are key drivers for this metric. Management utilizes this metric to monitor changes in the subscriber base which directly impacts the Company's revenue growth and trends.

“Monthly Subscription Revenue Per Average Subscriber” (“ARPU”) - The“Monthly Subscription Revenue Per Average Subscriber” metric reports the monthly fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's offerings divided by the Average Subscriber for its businesses. Monthly Subscription Revenue for both quarterly and year-to-date periods for each respective business are calculated as Subscription Revenue divided by the number of months in the respective quarterly or year-to-date period. The“Average Subscriber” for quarterly periods for each respective business is the average of its Incoming Subscribers and End of Period Subscribers for the respective quarterly period. The“Average Subscriber” for year-to-date periods for each respective business is the average of its Incoming Subscribers at the beginning of the fiscal year and its End of Period Subscribers for each quarter end within the respective year-to-date period. Management utilizes this metric to consider revenue growth and trends on a per subscriber basis.

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