Curative Biotechnology Advances Translational Ophthalmology Program Through Pennvet Research Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PennVet Study to Evaluate GMP-Grade Metformin Eye Drops in a Canine Model Supporting Human and Veterinary Development Pathways

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative” or the“Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for degenerative eye diseases, today announced that it has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine (“PennVet”) to support a K9 study evaluating its metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation (eye drops).

The study will be led by Dr. Valérie L. Dufour, DVM, MSc, a Diplomate of both the American and European Colleges of Veterinary Ophthalmologists and Assistant Professor of Translational Ophthalmology at PennVet. The research will evaluate a GMP-grade metformin ophthalmic formulation in a well-established canine model of PDE6-associated retinal degeneration used in translational ophthalmology research. PDE6 mutations have been reported in the scientific literature to be associated with certain forms of inherited retinal degeneration in humans, including Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Under the agreement, Curative will fund a non-clinical pharmacology and safety study designed to assess the effects of topical metformin administration in dogs with inherited retinal degeneration. The study is expected to include controlled dosing regimens, ocular imaging, electrophysiology (ERG), and histopathological analysis, with results intended to characterize both systemic and ocular safety, tolerability, and biological activity, including potential neuroprotective effects on retinal cells affected by disease progression. If successful, the study is intended to provide proof-of-concept data supporting both the Company's veterinary ophthalmology initiatives and its broader human ophthalmology development strategy.

The Company is also preparing its K9 development program to align with existing veterinary regulatory pathways, including the Minor Use and Minor Species (MUMS) framework, which may allow for conditional approval based on demonstrated safety and a reasonable expectation of effectiveness.

“This Sponsored Research Agreement with PennVet represents an important step in advancing our metformin-based ophthalmology platform,” said Paul Michaels, Executive Chairman of Curative Biotechnology.“We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Dufour and her team as we initiate a controlled study designed to generate translational data supporting both our human and veterinary development pathways.”

“We are excited to initiate this study evaluating metformin eye drops in a canine model of retinal degeneration,” said Valérie L. Dufour, DVM, MSc.“This work represents an important opportunity to explore a potential therapeutic approach for inherited retinal diseases and may provide hope for client-owned dogs affected by retinal degeneration, as this condition remains untreatable.”

This study builds upon Curative's previously announced manufacturing engagement for GMP-grade metformin ophthalmic formulation and its planned first-in-human clinical study under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The Company believes that data generated from this study may provide clinically relevant translational insights supporting both its human ophthalmology development program, including its primary focus on Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), and its emerging veterinary ophthalmology initiatives.

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About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapeutic approaches for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease-modifying therapeutic drug candidates with an emphasis on rare disease indications. Curative currently maintains programs in degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro-oncology.

The Company's primary focus is its degenerative eye disease platform, supported by a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its initial human therapeutic candidate is a metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation intended for the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). The Company is also advancing veterinary ophthalmology initiatives as part of its broader development strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding sponsored research activities, clinical development plans, translational data generation, regulatory pathways, and potential therapeutic applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include uncertainties related to intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, clinical development outcomes, reliance on third-party research institutions, availability of capital, market acceptance, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy.

Readers are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



Contact

Paul Michaels

Executive Chairman

Direct: 917-492-8855



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