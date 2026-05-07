MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Copper Fox Renews Atrium Research Services

May 07, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has renewed the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm, based out of Toronto, Ontario. Atrium will publish various research reports on Copper Fox based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with Copper Fox's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of C$42,000 upfront for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 12 months beginning on May 1st, 2026. At the end of the Term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on an annual basis at the same pricing, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party. This engagement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

About Atrium

Atrium provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information: Lynn Ball at ... or 1-844-464-2820

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: providing information to the investment community and the method for providing such information; the purpose of the engagements; the payment by the Company for the services under each agreement and the timing thereof; and the approval of the TSXV.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the services will be provided by Atrium as expected and will produce the intended results; and the Company will receive all required approvals, if any, in connection with the Agreement. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: required approvals for the Atrium agreement, if any, may not be obtained; the services performed may not be as expected or may not have the expected results; and the Atrium agreement may be terminated early.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at . All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.







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Source: Copper Fox Metals Inc.