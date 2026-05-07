MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Galloper Announces Plans to Commence 2026 Drilling Program at Glover Island Property

May 07, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Galloper Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the " Company " or " Galloper ") is pleased to announce plans to commence the 2026 drilling program at Glover Island that will target new high-grade gold targets of the Lunch Pond South Extension (LPSE) gold deposit. In addition to this, the company will be performing regional exploration drilling, particularly at Lucky Smoke, to add to the mineralized envelope and increase the inventory of company assets.

An updated geological modelling and engineering exercise resulted in the recently released and increased LPSE Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), see April 7, 2026 news release. The 2026 drilling program will follow-up and build on this momentum. New geological targeting demonstrates high-confidence for gold continuation in favorable geology within the Kettle Pond Formation in conglomerates and volcanics. High-grade gold mineralization has been documented at 15 occurrences along the Kettle Pond Formation. Galloper Gold Corp. has mineral rights to over 30km of strike length of the Kettle Pond Formation on Glover Island.

The upcoming 2026 Drilling Program is expected to include:

Up to 7000m diamond drilling is planned with expectations of over 25 boreholes. Drilling will target along-strike and down-dip continuity of the LPSE and Lucky Smoke gold deposits within the Kettle Pond formation. Targeting has been a result of the recent updated MRE for LPSE exercise, see April 7, 2026 news release. New structural understanding of targets expected to deliver intercepts of gold mineralization with drill holes with structural thickening.

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO of Galloper Gold has highlighted: "Galloper Gold Corp. has been comprehensively evaluating the Kettle Pond Formation gold mineralized trend with historical data, and, as a result of this, we have recently released an updated MRE for the LPSE deposit. This effort has resulted in a new understanding of the geological architecture of the property and has built targeting for additional gold mineralization intercepts. The 2026 exploration program is designed to target continuity of the gold resource at LPSE, and to add to the mineralized envelope of the Lucky Smoke deposit. This comes at a fortunate time with a bullish gold market sentiment delivering an increased gold price environment. The 2026 drilling program will position Galloper Gold Corp to demonstrate the world-class viability of the Glover Island Project."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bryan Sparrow P.Geo. Mr. Sparrow is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 116.6sqkm (11,660 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the 2017 LPSE Resource and the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

...

Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Galloper Gold Corp.