(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Silver47 Reports New High-Grade Rock Sample Results from the Expanded Kennedy Gold-Silver Project, Nevada Assay results of up to 38.7 g/t Au and 1,713 g/t Ag highlighting a 15 km largely untested vein network with strong potential for new disseminated gold discoveries across the 6,150-acre land package May 07, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Silver47 Exploration Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) (" Silver47 " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of a comprehensive rock sampling and geological mapping program at its wholly owned high-grade Kennedy gold-silver Project in Nevada (the " Kennedy Project "). Results continue to demonstrate strong prospectivity for high-grade gold and silver mineralization across the under-explored project. Highlights: High-Grade Results:

38.7 g/t Au and 1,713 g/t Ag from the Borlasca Vein 9.7 g/t Au and 1,351 g/t Ag from the Danneburg Vein 7.1 g/t Au and 1,566 g/t Ag from the Wallace Vein 32.2 g/t Au from the Lamberson Vein Widespread Gold & Silver Mineralization: This sampling program covered the recently expanded 6,150-acre project area highlighting broad areas of gold-silver mineralization, largely untested by modern exploration. Shallow High-Grade Vein field: Kennedy hosts a ~15 km network of near-surface, high-grade veins that remain mostly unexplored, offering strong potential for significant new discoveries. Disseminated Gold Opportunity: Mapping has identified several new areas prospective for intrusion-related, bulk-tonnage disseminated gold mineralization marked by strong alteration and pathfinder geochemistry. Accelerated Exploration: A multidisciplinary program including ground geophysics and soil-geochemistry is underway to further pinpoint high-priority drill targets. Hughes Project Drill Program Update: Drilling at the Ruby Target has progressed with four RC pre-collars and one core tail complete with one in progress, representing < 20% of the meters drilled of the planned program. Both core holes intersected multimeter-scale quartz-calcite veining and breccias with locally visible silver-sulfide mineralization on the eastern extension of the Tonopah Mining District. Galen McNamara, CEO, stated: "We are extremely encouraged by these latest high-grade rock sample results from the Kennedy Project, which continue to validate our belief that this is a highly prospective and underexplored asset. The presence of such strong grades at surface reinforces the potential for a robust mineralized system at depth. Our team is eager to build on this momentum as we advance systematic exploration and unlock what we believe could be significant value for our shareholders."





Figure 1: Map showing compiled and new rock sample locations and assay data To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Investigating Widespread High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization A systematic geological mapping and rock sampling program was recently completed by Born Again Prospector, LLC on unpatented mining claims of the recently expanded Kennedy Project, 70 km south of Winnemucca, Nevada (see April 20th, 2026 News Release). The purpose of the mapping program was to investigate the geological setting for widespread gold-silver-base metal mineralization across the project area. Results from the mapping will form the framework for target refinement and continued exploration. Geological mapping identified 13 key lithological units across the project which are distinguished based on age and structural relationships. Ordovician to Permian stratigraphy of the Pumpernickel Formation comprises intermediate volcanics, volcaniclastic rocks and limestones. These rocks are overlain by Triassic aged rhyolite of the Koipato Formation and collectively are intruded by Oligocene aged gabbros, diorites, granites and rhyolite porphyries. The entire package has been structurally deformed with project-scale brittle faulting and zones of ductile deformation. Vein-hosted, high-grade gold-silver mineralization with associated strong clay-silica alteration is commonly observed in large, km-scale, north-west trending brittle structures that crosscut primarily Triassic intrusive rocks (e.g., Cricket, Imperial and Fourth of July trends, Figure 1). To the south, in older Pumpernickel Formation supracrustal rocks (e.g., near the Lamberson target and proximal to Gold Note and Borlasca targets), gold-mineralization locally lacks apparent structural controls and may represent compelling disseminated gold targets. As part of the geological mapping program, areas of historic surface workings (e.g., blast pits and mine dumps) as well as outcrop, subcrop and float were sampled. In total, 70 new rock samples were collected. Highlights from recent sampling include: Cricket-Accident Trend - The Cricket-Accident trend is centered approximately 2.2 km northeast of the Gold Note mine (Figure 1). The vein-system is hosted within diorite of the Oligocene intrusive complex near and consists of brecciated and drusy quartz veins and veinlets. Previous sampling along the northwest trending vein-system returned up to 39.4 g/t Au and 370 g/t Ag (see September 4th, 2025 News Release). Recent sampling north of the Cricket Vein towards the historic Wall Street Mine returned up to 5.2 g/t Au and 163 g/t Ag and demonstrates the mineralization potential along the highly prospective and open 1.2 km extended Cricket-Accident trend. This trend represents a priority target for continued advancement. Wallace - The recently defined Wallace target, located 2.7 km northeast of the Gold Note mine, consists of a well-defined vein system that strikes parallel to the Cricket-Accident trend, hosted in the same intrusive phases and has been traced for over 500 m. Sampling along the vein system returned up to 1,566 g/t Ag and 7.06 g/t Au. This vein-system represents a priority target area for further mapping and sampling. Lamberson - The Lamberson target is centered on the historic Lamberson Mine, 1.3 km south of the Gold Note mine (Figure 1). The target includes widespread zones of intense pyrite and propylitic alteration exposed along the Lamberson Canyon in Pumpernickel Formation andesites and granites of the Oligocene intrusive complex. This broad zone of alteration with anomalous pathfinder elements (e.g., Mo, Te) and locally high-grade Au (e.g., 32.2 g/t Au at the Lamberson Mine) suggest a compelling bulk-tonnage disseminated target punctuated with local high-grade veins. This area represents a priority target for further exploration including soil geochemistry and induced polarization (IP) geophysics. Summary and Next Steps The presence of strongly anomalous antimony (up to 0.86% Sb), arsenic, tellurium, molybdenum and bismuth associated with gold, silver and base-metal (Cu, Zn, Pb) mineralization may suggest an intrusion-related gold model for the majority of the mineralized corridor. These targets consist of extensive high-grade gold-silver-base metal veins (e.g., Cricket, Imperial and Fourth of July trends, Figure 1) and breccias and bulk tonnage disseminated and/or stock-work hosted gold-silver mineralization (e.g., Lamberson target, Figure 1). Grid-based soil geochemical surveying has commenced with up to 3,000 samples planned on 100 m spaced survey lines designed to cover the main mineralized corridors defined in recent mapping. Results from the geochemical survey will inform project-scale geochemical zoning, vectoring and target prioritization. Follow-up induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveying may commence after the soil survey. Analytical Assurance and Quality Control Procedures Select samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Paragon meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an MS finish ("AU-FA30"), and for silver via inductively coupled plasma, mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) after four-acid digestion ("48MA-MS"). Samples assaying over 8 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay for Au with a gravimetric finish ("AU-GR30"). Samples that assayed over 100 ppm Ag (0.01%), 1,000 ppm Cu (1%), and Pb (1%) were re-run via inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy ("OLMA-OES"). Paragon inserts reference standards, duplicates, and blank samples in each batch of samples with standard internal QA-QC procedures, which all returned results within acceptable levels. Paragon Geochemical Laboratories is independent of the Company. Table 1. Sampling Program Results

Sample ID Zone Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Sample Type Easting* Northing* 352651 Borlasca 38.7 1713 Outcrop 436202 4457846 352664 Lamberson 32.2 9 Outcrop 434622 4456978 352603 Accident 18.0 251 Subcrop 437117 4459410 352620 Danneburg 9.7 1351 Outcrop 437191 4460652 352626 Imperial 9.2 32 Prospect Pit 436313 4459575 352631 Imperial 8.6 246 Adit 436425 4459186 352641 Regional 7.3 17 Prospect Pit 434783 4458401 352609 Wallace 7.1 1566 Shaft 437271 4459942 352648 Lamberson 5.4 3 Trench 434090 4458000 352607 Cricket 5.2 32 Subcrop 436996 4459917 352622 Danneburg 4.9 53 Prospect Pit 437003 4460882 352628 Imperial 4.2 43 Subcrop 436369 4459290 352606 Cricket 4.1 64 Subcrop 436996 4459872 352608 Cricket 4.0 163 Trench 436944 4460040 352619 Unknown Vein 3.7 536 Prospect Pit 437953 4459990 352612 Wallace 3.6 128 Adit 437328 4459899 352605 Cricket 3.2 22 Adit 437012 4459842 352602 Fourth of July 3.2 56 Mine Dump 437444 4458939 352624 Imperial 2.7 83 Mine Dump 436381 4459833 352639 Chromo 2.0 13 Subcrop 435546 4459038 352601 Fourth of July 1.8 136 Trench 437306 4458975 352645 Gold Note 1.5 10 Adit 435819 4458031 352611 Wallace 1.2 138 Adit 437302 4459926 352644 Varrell 1.1 2 Adit 435595 4458484 352633 Imperial 1.1 22 Outcrop 436595 4458924 352635 Regional 1.0 3 Prospect Pit 437803 4458813 352630 Imperial 0.9 20 Outcrop 436357 4459248 352627 Imperial 0.9 35 Shaft 436338 4459563 352615 Wallace 0.9 93 Prospect Pit 437655 4459718 352621 Danneburg 0.8 30 Prospect Pit 437075 4460831 352625 Imperial 0.7 22 Subcrop 436351 4459771 352629 Imperial 0.7 42 Outcrop 436340 4459215 352643 Lamberson 0.5 1 Trench 434098 4458008 352632 Trail/Senator 0.4 11 Subcrop 436376 4458942 352666 Regional 0.4 2 Outcrop 438286 4457868 352617 Wallace 0.4 36 Adit 437706 4459574 352616 Wallace 0.4 19 Shaft 437695 4459636 352618 Regional 0.3 41 Subcrop 437674 4459996 352655 Regional 0.3 217 Outcrop 437153 4456920 352665 Lamberson 0.3 1 Outcrop 434622 4456973 352642 Lamberson 0.3 1 Adit 434135 4458080 352637 Hidden Treasure 0.2 7 Subcrop 435425 4458855 352652 Regional 0.2 5 Subcrop 435846 4457388 352623 Imperial 0.2 7 Prospect Pit 436377 4460020 352638 Hidden Treasure 0.2 14 Prospect Pit 435405 4459009 352614 Wallace 0.2 4 Adit 437554 4459826 352610 Wallace 0.1 16 Adit 437301 4459925 352653 Regional 0.1 8 Prospect Pit 437170 4457585 352656 Regional 0.1 484 Mine Dump 437158 4456917 352634 Imperial 0.1 3 Outcrop 436604 4458884 352604 Fourth of July 0.1 8 Outcrop 437257 4458997 352661 Lamberson 0.1 21 Mine Dump 435130 4456278 352649 Borlasca 0.1 1 Trench 436415 4457990 352669 Regional 0.1 1 Outcrop 438127 4458018 352636 Regional 0.0 1 Outcrop 437818 4459084 352640 Regional 0.0 19 Prospect Pit 435022 4459437 352613 Wallace 0.0 3 Outcrop 437445 4459882 352650 Borlasca 0.0 2 Outcrop 436372 4457892 352654 Borlasca 0.0 1 Outcrop 436248 4457751 352670 Regional 0.0 2 Outcrop 436146 4456312 352647 Lamberson 0.0 1 Outcrop 433925 4457421 352668 Regional 0.0 1 Outcrop 438127 4458017 352667 Regional 0.0 3 Outcrop 438287 4457868 352646 Lamberson 0.0 0 Outcrop 433911 4457549 352658 Lamberson 0.0 2 Subcrop 434245 4456732 352662 Lamberson 0.0 1 Prospect Pit 435119 4456070 352663 Regional 0.0 1 Outcrop 435653 4456141 352657 Lamberson 0.0 6 Outcrop 434529 4456726 352659 Lamberson 0.0 1 Subcrop 433788 4456743 352660 Lamberson 0.0 1 Adit 435124 4456277 *NAD83 UTM Z11N

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at . The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit silver-47 and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

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On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Galen McNamara

CEO & Director

For investor relations

Giordy Belfiore

604-288-8004

...

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No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







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