Silver47 Reports New High-Grade Rock Sample Results From The Expanded Kennedy Gold-Silver Project, Nevada
|Sample ID
|Zone
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Sample Type
|Easting*
|Northing*
|352651
|Borlasca
|38.7
|1713
|Outcrop
|436202
|4457846
|352664
|Lamberson
|32.2
|9
|Outcrop
|434622
|4456978
|352603
|Accident
|18.0
|251
|Subcrop
|437117
|4459410
|352620
|Danneburg
|9.7
|1351
|Outcrop
|437191
|4460652
|352626
|Imperial
|9.2
|32
|Prospect Pit
|436313
|4459575
|352631
|Imperial
|8.6
|246
|Adit
|436425
|4459186
|352641
|Regional
|7.3
|17
|Prospect Pit
|434783
|4458401
|352609
|Wallace
|7.1
|1566
|Shaft
|437271
|4459942
|352648
|Lamberson
|5.4
|3
|Trench
|434090
|4458000
|352607
|Cricket
|5.2
|32
|Subcrop
|436996
|4459917
|352622
|Danneburg
|4.9
|53
|Prospect Pit
|437003
|4460882
|352628
|Imperial
|4.2
|43
|Subcrop
|436369
|4459290
|352606
|Cricket
|4.1
|64
|Subcrop
|436996
|4459872
|352608
|Cricket
|4.0
|163
|Trench
|436944
|4460040
|352619
|Unknown Vein
|3.7
|536
|Prospect Pit
|437953
|4459990
|352612
|Wallace
|3.6
|128
|Adit
|437328
|4459899
|352605
|Cricket
|3.2
|22
|Adit
|437012
|4459842
|352602
|Fourth of July
|3.2
|56
|Mine Dump
|437444
|4458939
|352624
|Imperial
|2.7
|83
|Mine Dump
|436381
|4459833
|352639
|Chromo
|2.0
|13
|Subcrop
|435546
|4459038
|352601
|Fourth of July
|1.8
|136
|Trench
|437306
|4458975
|352645
|Gold Note
|1.5
|10
|Adit
|435819
|4458031
|352611
|Wallace
|1.2
|138
|Adit
|437302
|4459926
|352644
|Varrell
|1.1
|2
|Adit
|435595
|4458484
|352633
|Imperial
|1.1
|22
|Outcrop
|436595
|4458924
|352635
|Regional
|1.0
|3
|Prospect Pit
|437803
|4458813
|352630
|Imperial
|0.9
|20
|Outcrop
|436357
|4459248
|352627
|Imperial
|0.9
|35
|Shaft
|436338
|4459563
|352615
|Wallace
|0.9
|93
|Prospect Pit
|437655
|4459718
|352621
|Danneburg
|0.8
|30
|Prospect Pit
|437075
|4460831
|352625
|Imperial
|0.7
|22
|Subcrop
|436351
|4459771
|352629
|Imperial
|0.7
|42
|Outcrop
|436340
|4459215
|352643
|Lamberson
|0.5
|1
|Trench
|434098
|4458008
|352632
|Trail/Senator
|0.4
|11
|Subcrop
|436376
|4458942
|352666
|Regional
|0.4
|2
|Outcrop
|438286
|4457868
|352617
|Wallace
|0.4
|36
|Adit
|437706
|4459574
|352616
|Wallace
|0.4
|19
|Shaft
|437695
|4459636
|352618
|Regional
|0.3
|41
|Subcrop
|437674
|4459996
|352655
|Regional
|0.3
|217
|Outcrop
|437153
|4456920
|352665
|Lamberson
|0.3
|1
|Outcrop
|434622
|4456973
|352642
|Lamberson
|0.3
|1
|Adit
|434135
|4458080
|352637
|Hidden Treasure
|0.2
|7
|Subcrop
|435425
|4458855
|352652
|Regional
|0.2
|5
|Subcrop
|435846
|4457388
|352623
|Imperial
|0.2
|7
|Prospect Pit
|436377
|4460020
|352638
|Hidden Treasure
|0.2
|14
|Prospect Pit
|435405
|4459009
|352614
|Wallace
|0.2
|4
|Adit
|437554
|4459826
|352610
|Wallace
|0.1
|16
|Adit
|437301
|4459925
|352653
|Regional
|0.1
|8
|Prospect Pit
|437170
|4457585
|352656
|Regional
|0.1
|484
|Mine Dump
|437158
|4456917
|352634
|Imperial
|0.1
|3
|Outcrop
|436604
|4458884
|352604
|Fourth of July
|0.1
|8
|Outcrop
|437257
|4458997
|352661
|Lamberson
|0.1
|21
|Mine Dump
|435130
|4456278
|352649
|Borlasca
|0.1
|1
|Trench
|436415
|4457990
|352669
|Regional
|0.1
|1
|Outcrop
|438127
|4458018
|352636
|Regional
|0.0
|1
|Outcrop
|437818
|4459084
|352640
|Regional
|0.0
|19
|Prospect Pit
|435022
|4459437
|352613
|Wallace
|0.0
|3
|Outcrop
|437445
|4459882
|352650
|Borlasca
|0.0
|2
|Outcrop
|436372
|4457892
|352654
|Borlasca
|0.0
|1
|Outcrop
|436248
|4457751
|352670
|Regional
|0.0
|2
|Outcrop
|436146
|4456312
|352647
|Lamberson
|0.0
|1
|Outcrop
|433925
|4457421
|352668
|Regional
|0.0
|1
|Outcrop
|438127
|4458017
|352667
|Regional
|0.0
|3
|Outcrop
|438287
|4457868
|352646
|Lamberson
|0.0
|0
|Outcrop
|433911
|4457549
|352658
|Lamberson
|0.0
|2
|Subcrop
|434245
|4456732
|352662
|Lamberson
|0.0
|1
|Prospect Pit
|435119
|4456070
|352663
|Regional
|0.0
|1
|Outcrop
|435653
|4456141
|352657
|Lamberson
|0.0
|6
|Outcrop
|434529
|4456726
|352659
|Lamberson
|0.0
|1
|Subcrop
|433788
|4456743
|352660
|Lamberson
|0.0
|1
|Adit
|435124
|4456277
|*NAD83 UTM Z11N
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Silver47 Exploration
Silver47 Exploration Corp is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR at . The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.
For more information about the Company, please visit silver-47 and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."
Follow us on social media for the latest updates:
- X: @Silver47co LinkedIn: Silver47
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Galen McNamara
CEO & Director
For investor relations
Giordy Belfiore
604-288-8004
...
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the Company's exploration and development activities and plans. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and the additional risks identified in the Company's financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and other public disclosures recently filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.
No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Silver47 Exploration Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment