Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport Unveils Exclusive Mother's Day Experiences

Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport has unveiled a curated collection of experiences for Mother's Day celebrations. This year's exclusive lineup combines luxury staycations, dining, and gifting options for families looking to celebrate the occasion.

The centerpiece of this year's offerings is a staycation concept titled "Mommy Wears Them 2," designed to reflect what the hotel describes as the elegance and confidence of modern motherhood.

A second package, "Mommacation," offers a more relaxed, value-oriented city escape for mothers seeking a quieter retreat.

Both staycation options come with perks tied to collaborations with several lifestyle and promotional partners, including Emami, RAW Nation, NAZAR, Playard, Bhumi Art Gallery, and STAR Cineplex.

For families preferring a dining-centered celebration, the property's signature Mosaic Restaurant will host a dedicated Mother's Day setting. Guests dining there can also access exclusive discounts through selected bank cards.

Connexions, the hotel's in-house gifting outlet, is offering a specially curated Mother's Day Sweet Box, featuring a selection of premium confections positioned as a ready-made gifting solution for the occasion.

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport said the combined offerings reflect its ambition to serve as a go-to venue for meaningful celebrations within the city.

V