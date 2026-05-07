Ports, Customs And Free Zone Corporation Wins Green World Award For Global Leadership In CSR

Bin Damithan: This global recognition is the result of integrated efforts with the Corporation's partners in charitable, community, and environmental work

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has won the internationally recognised Green World Awards in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category, marking a new global achievement that reflects the UAE's advanced standing and Dubai's leadership in adopting sustainable development models.

The award was presented during an official ceremony held at the historic Cardiff Castle in the United Kingdom in April 2026, with participation from leading global institutions in sustainability and community development.

The recognition underscores Dubai's integrated approach to embedding corporate social responsibility as a core pillar within its economic development framework, reinforcing its global competitiveness and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, as well as the UAE's vision for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

On this occasion, His Excellency Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of PCFC, said the achievement reflects a strategic approach centred on integrating sustainability into the Corporation's core operations and community initiatives.

His Excellency said:“This prestigious global recognition is not merely an institutional achievement, but a reflection of Dubai's ambitious vision to build a balanced development model that brings together economic growth with social and environmental responsibility. It is also the result of close collaboration with our strategic partners across the charitable, community and environmental sectors, strengthening our ability to deliver sustainable and measurable impact.”

He added:“The Corporation will continue to expand its qualitative partnerships and adopt innovative initiatives aligned with global best practices, contributing to enhanced quality of life and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for sustainability and innovation.”

The award was received by Hend Ahmed Shaker, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at PCFC. The judging panel based its evaluation on a set of rigorous international criteria, including environmental and social impact, level of innovation in initiatives, institutional commitment, and measurable outcomes.

This achievement further strengthens PCFC's international presence and highlights its pivotal role in supporting the UAE's direction towards sustainable development through advanced operating models that contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable economy, while reinforcing the values of corporate social responsibility as a key driver of future growth.