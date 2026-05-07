403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Priority Pass Reveals World's Best Airport Experiences For 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Escape Lounge in Portland International, United States, voted Global Lounge of the Year
Based on over 700k member ratings Dubai UAE, May 2026 – Embargoed until 06:00 BST – Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International, has today announced the winners of the Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories for the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2026, based on over 700,000 member ratings and reviews. The Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport was named Global Lounge of the Year. The results highlight how expectations continue to evolve, with today's travellers placing greater value on experiences that go beyond the functional. Increasingly, the highest-rated lounges are those that feel less like standardised airport spaces and more like an extension of the destination itself, combining local design, regionally-inspired food and beverages, and thoughtfully designed environments that prioritise comfort and calm. In doing so, they are redefining the role of the airport within the overall travel experience. Regional Lounge of the Year winners included Lounge Fukuoka in Japan (Asia Pacific), Vienna Lounge in Austria (Europe), Club Kingston in Jamaica (Latin America and the Caribbean), and Bidvest Premier Lounge in Johannesburg, South Africa (Middle East and Africa). LOUNGE OF THE YEAR: The Lounge of the Year award celebrates the highest-rated lounges across the global Priority Pass network, as rated by Priority Pass members. Member ratings and reviews across a range of criteria are assessed, including the quality of facilities, standard of customer service, food and beverage selection, comfort, ambience and overall member satisfaction. Overall Global Winner: Escape Lounges, Portland International, United States Blending contemporary design with a strong sense of local identity, the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport stood out for delivering an experience that feels distinctly rooted in its surroundings. Drawing on Portland's creative and cultural character, the space incorporates locally inspired food and beverages, regional materials and artwork, and a layout designed to offer both relaxation and focus. Set within one of North America's most design-led airport environments, the lounge reflects a broader shift towards more thoughtful, place-driven experiences that resonate more deeply with travellers. Commenting on the win, Tom Waldron, Chief Experiences Officer at the Escape Lounge – Portland, said:“Winning Global Lounge of the Year with Priority Pass is an incredibly proud moment for our Portland team. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating spaces that feel more than just part of the airport journey – they're vibrant, welcoming environments shaped by a true sense of place. From locally inspired food and drink to the energy our teams bring every day, we're focused on delivering a personalised experience that travellers genuinely look forward to. We're grateful to Priority Pass and, most importantly, to our guests for making this possible.” Middle East and Africa – Regional Lounge of the Year Winner: Bidvest Premier Lounge – Johannesburg, South Africa Airport: O. R. Tambo International Partner Quote: Bonga Mhlongo – Lounge Operations Executive.“Winning this Priority Pass Excellence Award is a very proud moment for our entire team at Bidvest Premier Lounge. It reflects our commitment to delivering a world class guest experience. What sets us apart is our genuine hospitality and a strong passion for what we do. Thank you to our valued guests and our incredible team for making this award possible.” Europe – Regional Lounge of the Year Winner – Vienna Lounge, Austria. Airport: Vienna Schwechat Partner Quote: Mr. Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.“As the defending title holder, this recognition is a great honour for our team and a strong endorsement from international travellers. The Vienna Lounge is designed to fully reflect the destination Vienna – from its elegance and hospitality to its renowned culinary standards – and to translate this into a premium travel experience. This award motivates us to continue raising the bar for our guests from all over the world every day and we sincerely thank Priority Pass for the many years of excellent cooperation and for this valued recognition” Europe – Highly Commended Regional Lounge – Jersey Airport: Jersey Partner Quote: Sharon Jevans, Managing Director, No1 Lounges.“We are absolutely thrilled that No1 Lounge at Jersey Airport has been Highly Commended in the EMEA Region for Lounge of the Year at the 2026 Priority Pass Excellence Awards. This recognition is a true reflection of the passion and dedication our team brings to work every single day. At No1 Lounges, we believe that every guest deserves a premium airside experience, and to be acknowledged on a global scale, in the 18th edition of these prestigious awards, means the world to us. A huge thank you to our dedicated team who deliver No1 experiences every day!” Europe – One To Watch award – VIP Lounge 'Angelo D'Arrigo' Airport: Catania Fontanarossa Partner Quote:“Siamo orgogliosi di questo riconoscimento, che valorizza il percorso intrapreso con la nuova Lounge e conferma il nostro impegno nel rafforzare l'offerta aeroportuale. Puntiamo su infrastrutture che migliorino concretamente l'esperienza dei passeggeri e rendano lo scalo sempre più competitivo e attrattivo. Questo spazio è stato pensato per rispondere alle esigenze di un'utenza sempre più attenta a comfort, efficienza e qualità dei servizi. È un segnale chiaro della nostra visione di crescita e modernizzazione continua” hanno dichiarato Anna Quattrone, Presidente di SAC e Nico Torrisi, amministratore delegato di SAC. “We are proud of this recognition, which highlights the path undertaken with the new Lounge and confirms our commitment to strengthening the airport offering. We focus on infrastructure that can concretely improve the passenger experience and make the airport increasingly competitive and attractive. This space has been designed to meet the needs of a clientele that is ever more attentive to comfort, efficiency, and quality of services. It is a clear sign of our vision for continuous growth and modernization,” said Anna Quattrone, President of SAC, and Nico Torrisi, CEO of SAC.” Regional Winners:
Based on over 700k member ratings Dubai UAE, May 2026 – Embargoed until 06:00 BST – Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International, has today announced the winners of the Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories for the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2026, based on over 700,000 member ratings and reviews. The Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport was named Global Lounge of the Year. The results highlight how expectations continue to evolve, with today's travellers placing greater value on experiences that go beyond the functional. Increasingly, the highest-rated lounges are those that feel less like standardised airport spaces and more like an extension of the destination itself, combining local design, regionally-inspired food and beverages, and thoughtfully designed environments that prioritise comfort and calm. In doing so, they are redefining the role of the airport within the overall travel experience. Regional Lounge of the Year winners included Lounge Fukuoka in Japan (Asia Pacific), Vienna Lounge in Austria (Europe), Club Kingston in Jamaica (Latin America and the Caribbean), and Bidvest Premier Lounge in Johannesburg, South Africa (Middle East and Africa). LOUNGE OF THE YEAR: The Lounge of the Year award celebrates the highest-rated lounges across the global Priority Pass network, as rated by Priority Pass members. Member ratings and reviews across a range of criteria are assessed, including the quality of facilities, standard of customer service, food and beverage selection, comfort, ambience and overall member satisfaction. Overall Global Winner: Escape Lounges, Portland International, United States Blending contemporary design with a strong sense of local identity, the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport stood out for delivering an experience that feels distinctly rooted in its surroundings. Drawing on Portland's creative and cultural character, the space incorporates locally inspired food and beverages, regional materials and artwork, and a layout designed to offer both relaxation and focus. Set within one of North America's most design-led airport environments, the lounge reflects a broader shift towards more thoughtful, place-driven experiences that resonate more deeply with travellers. Commenting on the win, Tom Waldron, Chief Experiences Officer at the Escape Lounge – Portland, said:“Winning Global Lounge of the Year with Priority Pass is an incredibly proud moment for our Portland team. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating spaces that feel more than just part of the airport journey – they're vibrant, welcoming environments shaped by a true sense of place. From locally inspired food and drink to the energy our teams bring every day, we're focused on delivering a personalised experience that travellers genuinely look forward to. We're grateful to Priority Pass and, most importantly, to our guests for making this possible.” Middle East and Africa – Regional Lounge of the Year Winner: Bidvest Premier Lounge – Johannesburg, South Africa Airport: O. R. Tambo International Partner Quote: Bonga Mhlongo – Lounge Operations Executive.“Winning this Priority Pass Excellence Award is a very proud moment for our entire team at Bidvest Premier Lounge. It reflects our commitment to delivering a world class guest experience. What sets us apart is our genuine hospitality and a strong passion for what we do. Thank you to our valued guests and our incredible team for making this award possible.” Europe – Regional Lounge of the Year Winner – Vienna Lounge, Austria. Airport: Vienna Schwechat Partner Quote: Mr. Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.“As the defending title holder, this recognition is a great honour for our team and a strong endorsement from international travellers. The Vienna Lounge is designed to fully reflect the destination Vienna – from its elegance and hospitality to its renowned culinary standards – and to translate this into a premium travel experience. This award motivates us to continue raising the bar for our guests from all over the world every day and we sincerely thank Priority Pass for the many years of excellent cooperation and for this valued recognition” Europe – Highly Commended Regional Lounge – Jersey Airport: Jersey Partner Quote: Sharon Jevans, Managing Director, No1 Lounges.“We are absolutely thrilled that No1 Lounge at Jersey Airport has been Highly Commended in the EMEA Region for Lounge of the Year at the 2026 Priority Pass Excellence Awards. This recognition is a true reflection of the passion and dedication our team brings to work every single day. At No1 Lounges, we believe that every guest deserves a premium airside experience, and to be acknowledged on a global scale, in the 18th edition of these prestigious awards, means the world to us. A huge thank you to our dedicated team who deliver No1 experiences every day!” Europe – One To Watch award – VIP Lounge 'Angelo D'Arrigo' Airport: Catania Fontanarossa Partner Quote:“Siamo orgogliosi di questo riconoscimento, che valorizza il percorso intrapreso con la nuova Lounge e conferma il nostro impegno nel rafforzare l'offerta aeroportuale. Puntiamo su infrastrutture che migliorino concretamente l'esperienza dei passeggeri e rendano lo scalo sempre più competitivo e attrattivo. Questo spazio è stato pensato per rispondere alle esigenze di un'utenza sempre più attenta a comfort, efficienza e qualità dei servizi. È un segnale chiaro della nostra visione di crescita e modernizzazione continua” hanno dichiarato Anna Quattrone, Presidente di SAC e Nico Torrisi, amministratore delegato di SAC. “We are proud of this recognition, which highlights the path undertaken with the new Lounge and confirms our commitment to strengthening the airport offering. We focus on infrastructure that can concretely improve the passenger experience and make the airport increasingly competitive and attractive. This space has been designed to meet the needs of a clientele that is ever more attentive to comfort, efficiency, and quality of services. It is a clear sign of our vision for continuous growth and modernization,” said Anna Quattrone, President of SAC, and Nico Torrisi, CEO of SAC.” Regional Winners:
-
North America
-
Winner: Escape Lounges – Portland
Highly Commended: Escape Lounges, Kansas City
Asia Pacific
-
Winner: Lounge Fukuoka – Japan
-
Highly Commended: Kyra Lounge – Hong Kong
-
Europe
-
Winner: Vienna Lounge – Austria
-
Highly Commended: No.1 Lounge – Jersey, United Kingdom
-
Latin America and the Caribbean
-
Winner: Club Kingston – Jamaica
-
Highly Commended: Advantage VIP Lounge – Campinas, Brazil
-
Middle East and Africa
Winner: Bidvest Premier Lounge – Johannesburg, South Africa
-
EMEA
-
Winner: VIP Lounge Angelo D'Arrigo – Catania, Italy
-
APAC
-
Winner: I.A.S.S Superior Lounge -Kocoo- – Tokyo, Japan
-
AMERICAS
-
Winner: Advantage VIP Lounge – Sao Paulo, Brazil
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment