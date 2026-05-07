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Tamron Japan Celebrates Success With Marwah Studios, Inspires Young Photographers At AAFT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – Tamron Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading manufacturers of optical equipment for diverse applications, celebrated its continued success with a special engagement at Marwah Studios. Known for its integrated business model spanning research and development, planning, design, production, sales, and global support, Tamron brought its expertise directly to aspiring photographers in India.
The event was supported by the Indo Japan Film and Cultural Forum, reinforcing cultural and professional collaboration between India and Japan.
A major highlight of the program was an intensive and highly engaging workshop conducted by experts from Tamron for the students of AAFT School of Still Photography. The session provided in-depth insights into the latest advancements in lens technology, along with practical demonstrations showcasing the wide range of Tamron lenses and their applications across different styles of photography.
Students enthusiastically participated in the workshop, gaining hands-on exposure to cutting-edge optical equipment and understanding how different lenses enhance creativity and technical precision in photography. The interactive nature of the session allowed students to explore real-world applications, ask questions, and experience professional-grade tools firsthand.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration.“Such associations with globally renowned companies like Tamron are vital for the growth of our students. It bridges the gap between academic learning and industry practice, giving them a competitive edge in the world of visual arts,” he said.
The event not only celebrated Tamron's global achievements but also strengthened ties between industry leaders and educational institutions, paving the way for future collaborations and knowledge exchange.
The event was supported by the Indo Japan Film and Cultural Forum, reinforcing cultural and professional collaboration between India and Japan.
A major highlight of the program was an intensive and highly engaging workshop conducted by experts from Tamron for the students of AAFT School of Still Photography. The session provided in-depth insights into the latest advancements in lens technology, along with practical demonstrations showcasing the wide range of Tamron lenses and their applications across different styles of photography.
Students enthusiastically participated in the workshop, gaining hands-on exposure to cutting-edge optical equipment and understanding how different lenses enhance creativity and technical precision in photography. The interactive nature of the session allowed students to explore real-world applications, ask questions, and experience professional-grade tools firsthand.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration.“Such associations with globally renowned companies like Tamron are vital for the growth of our students. It bridges the gap between academic learning and industry practice, giving them a competitive edge in the world of visual arts,” he said.
The event not only celebrated Tamron's global achievements but also strengthened ties between industry leaders and educational institutions, paving the way for future collaborations and knowledge exchange.
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