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Beni Prasad Joins Board Of AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The Asian Academy of Film and Television proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Benny Prasad to the Board of AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, further strengthening its commitment to global exposure and excellence in hospitality education.
Welcoming the distinguished personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the growing significance of tourism in India.“Tourism is at its peak, and India has performed remarkably well on the global stage. Indians are increasingly passionate about travel and cultural exchange. At AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, we are dedicated to nurturing real talent that can contribute meaningfully to this dynamic industry,” he stated.
Dr. Benny Prasad, an internationally acclaimed gospel musician and motivational speaker, is widely recognized for his extraordinary achievement of holding a Guinness World Record as the fastest traveler to visit all 245 countries in the world-including 194 sovereign nations and 51 dependent territories, along with Antarctica-in a record time of 6 years, 6 months, and 22 days. His unparalleled global exposure and deep understanding of diverse cultures make him a valuable addition to the academic leadership of the institution.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Benny Prasad shared,“It is an honor to be associated with AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. My journey across the globe has taught me the power of cultural understanding, adaptability, and service excellence-qualities that are essential in the hospitality and tourism sector. I look forward to contributing to the development of future leaders in this industry.”
The inclusion of Dr. Benny Prasad on the Board is expected to bring a fresh global perspective, inspire students, and enhance the international outlook of the programs offered by AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.
Welcoming the distinguished personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, emphasized the growing significance of tourism in India.“Tourism is at its peak, and India has performed remarkably well on the global stage. Indians are increasingly passionate about travel and cultural exchange. At AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, we are dedicated to nurturing real talent that can contribute meaningfully to this dynamic industry,” he stated.
Dr. Benny Prasad, an internationally acclaimed gospel musician and motivational speaker, is widely recognized for his extraordinary achievement of holding a Guinness World Record as the fastest traveler to visit all 245 countries in the world-including 194 sovereign nations and 51 dependent territories, along with Antarctica-in a record time of 6 years, 6 months, and 22 days. His unparalleled global exposure and deep understanding of diverse cultures make him a valuable addition to the academic leadership of the institution.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Benny Prasad shared,“It is an honor to be associated with AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. My journey across the globe has taught me the power of cultural understanding, adaptability, and service excellence-qualities that are essential in the hospitality and tourism sector. I look forward to contributing to the development of future leaders in this industry.”
The inclusion of Dr. Benny Prasad on the Board is expected to bring a fresh global perspective, inspire students, and enhance the international outlook of the programs offered by AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.
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