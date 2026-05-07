Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials Training Course: From Regulatory Compliance To Market Success (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 22Nd - Sept 24Th, 2026)
Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Essentials: From Regulatory Compliance to Market Success (Sept 22nd - Sept 24th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Gain crucial insights into the unique issues and challenges of pharmaceutical packaging to ensure product safety, compliance, and market success.
This introductory course is designed to equip delegates with a foundational understanding of pharmaceutical product packaging. It begins with a comprehensive regulatory overview, ensuring participants grasp the essential requirements and compliance standards governing pharmaceutical packaging.
Effective packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products is critical not only for maintaining product integrity and safety but also for regulatory compliance and market acceptance. Packaging serves multiple functions beyond containment, including protection from environmental factors, ensuring product stability, and providing essential information to healthcare providers and patients. Understanding the intricacies of pharmaceutical packaging is vital for professionals involves in drug development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs, quality control, and logistics.
The programme also delves into crucial topics such as the selection of packaging materials, considerations for compatibility and stability (including ICH testing and extractables/leachables studies), and the role of packaging in new product development.
Additional topics include:
- Pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available - advantages and applications Trade and transit requirements Environmental considerations Artwork design essentials Specialised areas - child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging
By the end of the course, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the key aspects of pharmaceutical packaging, enabling them to contribute effectively to the successful packaging of pharmaceutical packaging, enabling them to contribute effectively to the successful packaging of pharmaceutical products within their organisations.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a useful insight into packaging component and material selection Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems Appreciate pack testing and evaluation Better understand packaging component specifications Hear about printing processes and controls Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control Ensure that you comply with the regulatory requirements Learn about transit packaging Consider trade/supply chain requirements
Who Should Attend:
Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding of pharmaceutical packaging or are more familiar with the area but looking for a refresher, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the field for more than 25 years.
Those who would benefit from attending include:
- Account managers Artwork producers Auditors Business developers Clinical trial suppliers Logistics personnel Packaging design/labelling personnel Project managers Purchasers Quality assurance and control personnel Regulatory personnel Suppliers to the industry Technical writers
Key Topics Covered:
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Day 1
NPD process
The role of pharmaceutical packaging
Regulatory and GMP Requirements
- Agencies, guidelines and legislation Dossier requirements International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) Common Technical Document (CTD) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
- Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR Counterfeiting and product security Drug Quality and Security Act Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)
Product security and emerging pharma legislation
Choice of pharmaceutical packaging
- Compatibility and ICH testing Testing and evaluation
- Extractables and leachables
Pack testing and evaluation - ICH
ICH testing
- Stability testing Functionality testing
Special climatic conditions
Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 1
- Print processes Labels
Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging
Day 2
ICH testing continued.
- Extraction/migration studies Leachables, Extractables & Toxicological Issues Case Study The EU Perspective The FDA Perspective: USP <661>
Key properties of various primary packaging materials Part 1
- Glass Plastics (part 1)
Primary packaging materials Part 2
- Plastics (part 2)
Primary packaging materials Part 3
- Plastics (part 3) Sachets Blisters Tubes
Day 3
Primary packaging materials Part 4
- Closures Active packaging Aerosols
Secondary and tertiary packaging materials Part 2
- Leaflets Cartons Trade/supply chain requirements Specifications Environment and sustainability
Trade / transit requirements
Interactive session (Case study: group exercise & feedback)
Takeaway and key messages
Speakers:
Chris Penfold
Experienced Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant
Design Cognition Ltd.
Chris Penfold is a self-motivated, achievement orientated, confidant and creative leader with a proven track record in general and technical management. He is a packaging professional with over 25 years of packaging development and NPD experience working on £million-brands in the OTC, healthcare and Rx pharma arenas for 'blue-chip' multinational companies such as Glaxo (GSK), CIBA (Novartis), Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare.
He is an MBA graduate and Chartered Marketer with extensive cross-functional experience in a broad spectrum of related disciplines, including marketing, supply chain, QC and production. An 'International Player' with experience working in various European countries, Middle East, North America and extended business trips to the Far East. Underpinned by proven interpersonal skills, the ability to make things happen and experience gained from independent international consultancy projects and running his own business, Design Cognition Ltd.
Specialities and Competencies:
Chris' technical competence and commercial foresight underpin his expertise in design strategy and management. He has many years of experience in New Product Development, management, and delivery and has pioneered outsourcing opportunities by developing processes, best practice and new ways of working to deliver top and bottom-line business benefits - predominantly in the healthcare industry. This has included benefits through his large and reliable network of Far Eastern products and tooling sourcing, development and supply partners.
Chris' extensive knowledge of all packaging principles and processes includes: plastics and plastic conversion processes, glass, laminates, paper/board together with knowledge of printing technology, reprographics and origination principles. He has an in-depth knowledge of healthcare legislation, including working at the 'cutting edge' of Braille implementation.
For more information about this training visit
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