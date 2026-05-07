Cardiogenic Shock Analysis Report 2026: Market To Reach $5.2 Billion By 2030, Driven By Minimally Invasive Techniques, AI Adoption. And Aging Populations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth factors include the aging population's susceptibility to heart conditions and the survival rate improvement from technologies like percutaneous ventricular assist devices and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Dominant in treatment types is the drug segment, yet mechanical supports grow fastest. Major players like Abbott and Medtronic drive innovation, amid challenges like high costs and skilled staff shortages. The market's future is bolstered by minimally invasive techniques and AI integration, despite past COVID-19 impacts. Asia Pacific promises fast growth, underpinned by rising healthcare investments and awareness.

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiogenic Shock Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global cardiogenic shock market value in 2024 stood at US$3.57 billion, and is projected to reach US$5.20 billion by 2030. The global cardiogenic shock market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47%, during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The global cardiogenic shock market is characterized by a moderately consolidated landscape, with a few dominant players holding significant market shares, while smaller companies also contribute to the market dynamics.

The global cardiogenic shock market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), increasing adoption of advanced mechanical circulatory support devices, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment. The surge in aging populations, who are more prone to heart-related conditions, further accelerates market expansion.

Technological advancements in treatment options, such as percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVADs) and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), are improving patient survival rates and driving demand. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures, favorable reimbursement policies, and the rising number of clinical trials for novel therapies contribute to market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostic tools and real-time monitoring systems is also enhancing treatment outcomes, further boosting the global cardiogenic shock market.

North America cardiogenic shock market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024 due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and widespread adoption of advanced treatment options. The region also benefits from strong government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, and extensive research and development activities aimed at improving cardiogenic shock management.

However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving access to advanced medical treatments. Rapid urbanization, a growing aging population, and lifestyle changes leading to higher risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension further contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the region is witnessing significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of specialized cardiac centers, and greater awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of cardiogenic shock, driving its rapid growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Treatment Type:

According to the report, the global cardiogenic shock market is bifurcated into three segments based on the treatment type: drugs, mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices and others.

Drugs segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to the widespread use of vasopressors, inotropes, and anticoagulants as first-line treatments to stabilize patients and restore hemodynamic function. These medications are readily available, cost-effective, and crucial for immediate management, contributing to their significant market share.

However, the mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices segment is expected to grow the fastest due to the increasing adoption of advanced life-saving technologies such as intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABPs), percutaneous ventricular assist devices (pVADs), and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). These devices offer superior efficacy in maintaining cardiac output and reducing mortality rates in severe cardiogenic shock cases, especially when drug therapy alone is insufficient. Additionally, continuous technological advancements, increasing clinical evidence supporting their benefits, and growing healthcare investments in critical care infrastructure are fueling the rapid expansion of the MCS devices segment.

By End-user:

According to the report, the global cardiogenic shock market is bifurcated into four types of end-users: hospitals & clinics, specialty cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Hospitals segment acquired the majority share in the global cardiogenic shock market in 2024 and is also the fastest-growing segment due to the high patient influx, availability of advanced treatment options, and presence of specialized cardiac care units. Hospitals are the primary centers for managing cardiogenic shock, offering 24/7 emergency care, intensive monitoring, and access to life-saving interventions such as mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and catheter-based procedures.

The increasing number of hospital admissions due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and the growing elderly population further drive this segment's growth. Additionally, hospitals benefit from higher healthcare investments, government funding, and favorable reimbursement policies. The expansion of multi-specialty hospitals and the rising focus on improving critical care infrastructure further contribute to the segment's rapid growth in the global cardiogenic shock market.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their products to emerging markets, and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, in October 2024, Abbott announced the initiation of the TEAM-HF clinical trial, a groundbreaking study designed to improve outcomes for patients with worsening heart failure and in January 2024, Windtree Therapeutics announced a licensed agreement with Lee's Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize a positive inotropic agent called Istraoxime to improve systolic and diastolic cardiac function.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Increase in the Global Geriatric Population

Increasing Incidence of Heart Disease

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

Growing Prevalence of Sedentary Lifestyle Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Challenges



High Cost of Advanced Therapies and Devices Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Market Trends



Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Technological Advancements in Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Devices

Development of Novel Pharmacological Therapies

Rise in Research and Development Activities

Adoption of Minimally Invasive Techniques Rising Demand for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing

Company Profiles of Key Players in the Global Cardiogenic Shock Market



Abbott

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

AstraZeneca Plc

Roche Holdings AG

Bayer AG

Getinge

Johnson & Johnson (Abiomed)

Viatris, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Endo International plc (Par Pharmaceutical)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ZOLL Medical Corporation

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