QCB Governor Meets With Global Infrastructure Partners Founding Partner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, H.E. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met today, Thursday, May 7, 2026, with Founding Partner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) Adebayo Ogunlesi.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment.