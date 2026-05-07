Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia Resigns Following End Of Govt Tenure

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) Senior Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Thursday announced his resignation from the post of Advocate General of Assam following the completion of the tenure of the present state government.

In a statement posted on X, Saikia said he had tendered his resignation on Wednesday in keeping with constitutional tradition and established practice after the end of the current government's term under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Keeping and upholding the high tradition and constitutional practice, I have tendered my resignation yesterday from the Office of the Advocate General, Assam, upon completion of my tenure of nearly five years and consequent to the end of the present Government's term,” Saikia stated.

He described his tenure as Advocate General as a matter of“immense honour and privilege” and expressed gratitude to the state leadership and legal fraternity for their support and cooperation during his term in office.

Saikia thanked the Chief Minister, members of the Council of Ministers, government officials, fellow lawyers and all those associated with the administration and judiciary for the trust reposed in him during the past several years.

“It has been a matter of immense honour and privilege to serve the State of Assam in the constitutional office of Advocate General,” he said in the statement.

Devajit Saikia had served as the top law officer of the Assam government for nearly five years and represented the state in several important legal and constitutional matters before various courts.

Apart from his legal responsibilities in Assam, Saikia also holds the position of secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has been associated with Indian cricket administration for several years.

His resignation comes ahead of the swearing-in of the new BJP-led NDA government in Assam, scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati.

Sources indicated that a new Advocate General is expected to be appointed after the formation of the new Council of Ministers in the state.