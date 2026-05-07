IMKAN Partners With Zelo To Deliver Embedded Financing Solutions Across Its Contractor And Supplier Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership brings invoice financing and bank guarantee support to contractors and suppliers operating within IMKAN's real estate development ecosystem.

Initiative is designed to unlock working capital, reduce liquidity constraints and strengthen supply chain resilience across IMKAN's project pipeline.

Reflects the growing convergence of embedded finance and real estate development in the UAE, supporting sector-wide growth and SME participation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May 2026: IMKAN, a leading global master developer based in Abu Dhabi, and Zelo, a UAE-based private financing platform and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), have announced a strategic partnership to deliver embedded financing solutions to contractors and suppliers operating within IMKAN's development ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Zelo will offer both invoice financing and bank guarantee support to IMKAN's contractor and supplier base, providing the liquidity instruments needed to sustain project delivery, manage cash flow and enable suppliers to scale their participation in IMKAN's growing portfolio of residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.

Real estate development projects in the UAE frequently involve extended payment cycles that can constrain the working capital of contractors and subcontractors, particularly SMEs. By embedding Zelo's financing solutions directly within IMKAN's ecosystem, the partnership addresses this challenge at source, enabling suppliers to access liquidity against approved invoices and to secure bank guarantees as required by project and contractual obligations.

The arrangement is structured to benefit the broader contractor community operating within IMKAN's supply chain. Rather than relying solely on balance sheet strength or traditional banking relationships, contractors and suppliers will be able to access purpose-built financial instruments that are aligned with the pace and requirements of active development projects.

Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties, said:“IMKAN's success is built on a foundation of strong, collaborative partnerships. Our collaboration with Zelo supports our contractors and suppliers, which in turn streamlines our own operations and ensures we continue to deliver landmark projects to the highest possible standard for our customers.”

The partnership also reflects a broader shift in how large real estate developers are approaching supply chain sustainability. By integrating financial services within their procurement and project ecosystems, developers can attract a wider pool of contractors, improve delivery confidence and reduce disruption from cash flow-driven delays.

Dhanush Arjun, CEO and Co-founder of Zelo, added:“Real estate development is one of the UAE's most dynamic sectors, and the contractors and suppliers who power it deserve financing solutions that match the pace of their work. Through this partnership with IMKAN, we are bringing invoice financing and bank guarantee support directly into the project ecosystem, giving contractors access to the liquidity they need, when they need it, and removing a friction point that has historically limited their ability to grow. We are proud to partner with IMKAN as part of our continued effort to support the UAE's most impactful industries.”

The partnership between IMKAN and Zelo adds to a growing portfolio of ecosystem financing arrangements through which Zelo is embedding its solutions within established corporate and government-linked supply chains across the UAE.