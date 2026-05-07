Annual Update For Senior Trade Mark & Design Administrators: EUIPO, International Filings And Global Practice Updates (September 30 - Oct 1, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Update for Senior Trade Mark & Design Administrators: EUIPO, International Filings and Global Practice Updates (September 30, 2026 and Oct 1, 2026)" has been added tooffering.

Join this expert-led training course tailored for senior trade mark and design administrators. Stay abreast of the latest developments in EUIPO practices, international trade mark, and design filings, enhancing your skills in global portfolio management. This program delivers detailed insights into significant legal reforms, the latest case law decisions from the CJEU, General Court, and Boards of Appeal, and their practical impacts on filing and portfolio management.

Gain expertise in navigating the intricacies of EU, US, UK, and international trade mark and design filing practices. Understand the procedural challenges, jurisdictional differences, and common pitfalls in multi-territory filings. Master best practices for international portfolios, collaborating with local counsel, and avoiding costly filing errors.

The course also delves into the Madrid and Hague Systems, recent legal advancements, international filing strategies, and the latest WIPO online tools and e-services. This practical training keeps you informed about the latest changes, offering direct interaction with industry experts and networking opportunities with peers in senior IP administration.

Don't miss out on this essential training session designed to equip senior trade mark and design administrators with the knowledge needed to manage contemporary changes. Engage with our expert faculty, discuss challenges, and find actionable solutions for your specific needs.

Key Topics Include:



EUIPO Updates & Practice Changes: Legal reforms, filing trends, office tools, and post-Brexit developments.

International Filing Practices: Comparing EU, UK, US, and international systems, portfolio management strategies, and Hague vs. national filings.

US Trade Mark Updates: Filing bases, office actions, TTAB procedures, maintenance requirements, and US case law implications.

Foreign Filing Pitfalls & Portfolio Management: Effective local counsel management, translations, classification, and country-specific challenges.

Madrid & Hague Systems: Filing considerations, legal developments, and leveraging WIPO e-services. Latest Case Law: Key EU trade mark and design decisions and their impact on administration and portfolio management.

Earn 12 CPD Hours while ensuring your trade mark and design administration practices meet current standards. Register now to secure your place in this invaluable training opportunity and stay ahead in your field.

Who should attend?

This training course has been specifically designed for:



Senior trade mark administrators

Senior design administrators

Formalities managers

IP paralegals

IPR and legal assistants

Trade mark portfolio managers Trade mark portfolio administrators

Key Topics Covered:



Day 1



Chair's introduction



EUIPO



EU, US, UK and foreign designs - the differences and pitfalls



General good practice for design filings - focus on UK and EU



Update on USPTO practice - trade marks



Foreign filing pitfalls and how to avoid them

Summary of the day and questions

Day 2



Overview of the Madrid System and Recent Legal Developments



Practical considerations when filing an international application



Madrid eServices



Overview of the Hague System and recent developments EU case law update and practical implications - trade marks and designs

For more information about this training visit

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