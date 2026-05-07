Operation Sindoor: Pakistan 'Requested Us To Stop', Says Ex-DGMO Ghai

Former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday said that Pakistan "requested India to stop" during Operation Sindoor, as the operation marked its first anniversary. Ghai said India carried out a calibrated and precise response, achieving its goals and avoiding a prolonged conflict. He said the operation demonstrated the strength of India's indigenous defence capabilities, calling "Atmanirbhar" a force multiplier, with over 65 per cent of defence equipment now being manufactured domestically. Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India.

Addressing the press conference in Jaipur, Lieutenant General Ghai, who served as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor, said, "Operation Sindoor proved that Atmanirbhar is not just a slogan, it is indeed a force multiplier. Today, over 65% of our defence equipment is being manufactured domestically. I also want to speak here of our exit strategy and escalation control. In an era of prolonged conflicts around the world, we struck hard, achieved clearly defined objectives and then decided to cease hostilities when the Pakistanis were compelled to negotiate and requested us to stop. The objectives were achieved through a calibrated shot and sharp shock that altered the enemy's risk appetite and disrupted his command and control without locking India into a long-drawn war or conflict, the ill effects of which we are seeing in ongoing conflicts around the world."

Multi-Agency Coordination: A Template for the Future

"Finally, the operation placed enormous responsibility on every arm of the state. Intelligence agencies provided the accurate information that is so critical to precision targeting. Cyber and electronic warfare units maintained information dominance. The government managed the international environment as also the internal security and public reassurance. The armed forces executed the kinetic phase with discipline, precision and minimal collateral impact. This multi-agency, multi-domain coordination will remain the template for future operations," he further added.

Ghai highlighted India's indigenous defence strength and joint military coordination during Operation Sindoor, calling it a decisive and precise anti-terror response. He further said Operation Sindoor was a tri-service effort integrating land, air and maritime capabilities with real-time coordination and intelligence sharing. He added that nine standoff precision strikes, seven by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force,were carried out with total surprise, targeting terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan.

Indigenous Strength and Tri-Service Integration

"... The Operation also showcased indigenous capability. A significant percentage of the weapon systems, munitions, rockets and missiles, sensors and electronic warfare suits that were employed were developed and produced in India. The BrahMos, Akash, advanced surveillance and targeting systems along with homegrown ammunition and spares, all played a decisive role. Indigenous equipment meant not only self-reliance but the flexibility to tailor these to our operational requirements, sustain and maintain supply chains and to respond with speed and confidence," Lt Gen Ghai said.

A Joint Tri-Service Effort

"Operation Sindoor was also a joint tri-service effort. It integrated land, air and maritime capabilities with shared situational awareness, common operation and intelligence pictures and real time decision making. Standoff Precision strikes, nine in all, seven executed by the Indian army and two by the Indian Air Force, were timed to perfection, achieved total surprise and inflicted maximum damage in each established hub deep in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and heartland Pakistan, signalling that no sanctuary is safe," he further added.

'Gold Standard' in Military and Strategic Planning

He further said that the success of Operation Sindoor was driven by a balance of strong leadership direction and operational flexibility given to the armed forces. He added that the integrated execution of the operation is now being recognised globally as a "gold standard" in both military and strategic planning.

"This balance between firm direction at the top and professional autonomy and flexibility at the Operational level was a critical key to our success last year. It allowed us in the military to adapt swiftly to de-conflict, to synchronise, and to respond decisively in a dynamic multi-domain battlefield. Operation Sindoor underscored India's evolving whole of government approach, which played out in a clockwork fashion on the battlefield. The highest offices and ministries of the government, intelligence agencies, cyber and information operation institutions, border guarding, and paramilitary forces, such as the BSF, all worked in concert with the armed forces to execute an operation which is now being widely acknowledged as the gold standard both militarily and strategically across the world," Lt Gen Ghai said. (ANI)

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