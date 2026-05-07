Bullettu Bandi: Telangana Folk Song With Andhra Twist Hits 486 Million Youtube Views - WATCH

Folk songs have a way of capturing real, raw emotions. One such Telangana folk song, sung from a bride's point of view for her future husband, is now a massive YouTube hit. Want to know which song we're talking about?

There was a time when folk songs were seen as old-fashioned and limited to villages. Today, they are dominating social media and wedding playlists. Songs like Ranu Bombike Ranu and O Pilaga Venkateshu became massive hits, but Bullettu Bandi reached another level of popularity among Telugu audiences and Gen Z listeners.

Released in 2021, Bullettu Bandi quickly became a wedding anthem. The catchy line“Bullettu Bandekki Vachethappa Duggu Duggani” turned iconic across social media platforms. Brides began recreating dance performances at their weddings, making the song a cultural trend. Today, the track has crossed an incredible 486 million views online and continues gaining popularity.

Singer Mohana Bhogaraju became the face of the song with her energetic performance. Apart from singing beautifully, she also acted and danced in the video, perfectly portraying a Telangana village girl. Interestingly, Mohana actually belongs to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, but growing up in Hyderabad helped her naturally connect with Telangana culture and expressions.

The success of Bullettu Bandi was the result of strong teamwork. Laxman penned emotional lyrics that connected deeply with listeners, while SK Baji composed the memorable music. Tarun Kumar handled the choreography with vibrant folk-inspired moves. However, Mohana Bhogaraju's voice, expressions, and screen presence made the song unforgettable for Telugu music lovers everywhere.

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The song beautifully captures the emotions of a bride-to-be. Through colourful lyrics, she describes dressing up in traditional attire and eagerly waiting for her fiancé. She promises to walk beside him through every stage of life. The lyrics also highlight the love and care she received from her parents, grandmother, and brothers while growing up.

Even years after release, Bullettu Bandi remains a favourite at weddings and celebrations. The final verses speak about a bride entering her new home with love, respect, and responsibility. Its emotional storytelling, folk flavour, and relatable lyrics continue touching audiences, especially young women who connect deeply with its heartfelt message.