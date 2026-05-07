GAC Anchor Launches Next-Gen AI-Blockchain-RWA Infrastructure To Reshape Global Real-World Asset Tokenization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- World Asset Protocol, Inc. recently unveiled GAC Anchor (GAC), an integrated digital financial infrastructure that merges artificial intelligence, blockchain, and real-world assets (RWA), aiming to solve critical industry bottlenecks and unlock trillions in real-asset value through on-chain intelligent circulation. The project has obtained the U.S. MSB license, laying a solid compliance foundation for global business development.

Against a backdrop where the global on-chain tokenized RWA market neared $30 billion by September 2025 with year-over-year growth exceeding 170%, traditional financial giants including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase have accelerated institutional deployment. Yet the sector still faces persistent hurdles: data silos, AI trust gaps, fragmented liquidity, uneven regulation, and high operational costs.

GAC Anchor is built to address these pain points with a full-stack solution centered on its Intelligent Asset Operating System. The platform unifies three core modules: an AI Valuation Engine for real-time asset assessment and risk control; an On-Chain RWA Protocol supporting standardized tokenization under ERC-3643 and dual NFT/FT verification; and a cross-chain liquidity layer powered by IBC and LayerZero for multi-chain interoperability.

Key innovations include a Verifiable AI Framework combining zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) and explainable AI (XAI) to validate AI decision-making on-chain, closing the trust gap between black-box algorithms and transparent blockchain logic. A dedicated compliance engine automates cross-jurisdictional regulatory alignment, with compliance nodes established in Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE to streamline cross-border asset issuance.

The project's native utility token GAC has a total supply of 188.88 million on the BSC network, serving for governance, staking yields, AI computing incentives, and platform fee settlements. A deflationary mechanism allocates 20% of quarterly service revenues to buyback and burn, reinforcing long-term token value.

“Algorithm is credit, data is an asset, intelligence is productivity,” said a spokesperson for GAC Anchor.“Our mission is to break down geographic, temporal, and trust barriers that traditional finance imposes on real assets, enabling every tangible asset-from real estate and gold to carbon credits and artworks-to gain a verifiable digital identity and circulate freely on-chain.”

GAC Anchor's four-phase roadmap spans 2025 to 2028 and beyond: establishing core RWA and AI protocols; launching AI-driven fund and asset management systems; connecting with traditional financial infrastructure for global RWA settlement; and evolving into a fully autonomous AI-powered digital economy.

Backed by modular tech architecture, DAO community governance, and international compliance alignment with SEC, FATF, and OFAC standards, GAC Anchor positions itself as a foundational player in the next wave of financial digitization, linking real-economy assets to decentralized finance and institutional capital.

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Website: gac