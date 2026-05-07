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Hamas Leader's Son Succumbs to Israeli Strike Injuries
(MENAFN) The son of senior Hamas political figure Khalil al-Hayya succumbed Thursday to critical wounds inflicted by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli military separately acknowledged eliminating a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut — twin operations that represent the latest breaches of ceasefire agreements across both war fronts.
Azzam al-Hayya died from injuries sustained when an Israeli strike tore through the Daraj neighborhood, located east of Gaza City, on Wednesday night, a correspondent confirmed. Footage circulating from the city captured scenes of grief as mourners bore Azzam's body out of Al-Shifa Hospital ahead of his burial.
His father had spoken publicly on Wednesday, acknowledging that Azzam had been gravely wounded in the assault. The elder Hayya directed sharp condemnation at Israel, accusing it of pursuing its objectives through "pressure, killing and terrorism."
Palestinian sources indicated that Azzam was the fourth of Khalil al-Hayya's sons to have lost his life at Israeli hands.
In a separate theater of conflict, the Israeli army issued a statement Thursday confirming it had killed Ahmed Balout — identified as the commanding officer of Hezbollah's Radwan Force — in an airstrike that struck Beirut's southern suburbs the previous day. Hezbollah had yet to respond to the Israeli military's assertion at the time of reporting.
Azzam al-Hayya died from injuries sustained when an Israeli strike tore through the Daraj neighborhood, located east of Gaza City, on Wednesday night, a correspondent confirmed. Footage circulating from the city captured scenes of grief as mourners bore Azzam's body out of Al-Shifa Hospital ahead of his burial.
His father had spoken publicly on Wednesday, acknowledging that Azzam had been gravely wounded in the assault. The elder Hayya directed sharp condemnation at Israel, accusing it of pursuing its objectives through "pressure, killing and terrorism."
Palestinian sources indicated that Azzam was the fourth of Khalil al-Hayya's sons to have lost his life at Israeli hands.
In a separate theater of conflict, the Israeli army issued a statement Thursday confirming it had killed Ahmed Balout — identified as the commanding officer of Hezbollah's Radwan Force — in an airstrike that struck Beirut's southern suburbs the previous day. Hezbollah had yet to respond to the Israeli military's assertion at the time of reporting.
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