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UAE Asserts Right to Self-Defense After Reported Iranian Attacks
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has declared its “inherent right of self-defense” under international law following reported Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, according to statements made ahead of UN Security Council consultations.
UAE Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab told reporters that civilian sites had been deliberately targeted, calling such actions unlawful and unacceptable. He said the remarks were made prior to discussions at the UN Security Council.
“Let us be clear, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is not only unacceptable, it's unlawful,” he said.
According to Abushahab, on May 4 Iran launched 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones toward the UAE. He said the attacks caused a fire at a civilian energy facility in Fujairah and resulted in injuries to three people.
He also described what he characterized as a broader escalation since the regional conflict began on Feb. 28, claiming that the UAE has intercepted more than 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones during that period.
The ambassador warned that the credibility of the UN Security Council would be undermined if it failed to respond to what he described as repeated violations of international law.
“The Security Council cannot remain a forum for repeating platitudes while violations continue in plain sight,” Abushahab added.
The statement underscores rising regional tensions and ongoing concerns over attacks on civilian infrastructure and maritime security in the Gulf region.
UAE Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab told reporters that civilian sites had been deliberately targeted, calling such actions unlawful and unacceptable. He said the remarks were made prior to discussions at the UN Security Council.
“Let us be clear, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is not only unacceptable, it's unlawful,” he said.
According to Abushahab, on May 4 Iran launched 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones toward the UAE. He said the attacks caused a fire at a civilian energy facility in Fujairah and resulted in injuries to three people.
He also described what he characterized as a broader escalation since the regional conflict began on Feb. 28, claiming that the UAE has intercepted more than 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones during that period.
The ambassador warned that the credibility of the UN Security Council would be undermined if it failed to respond to what he described as repeated violations of international law.
“The Security Council cannot remain a forum for repeating platitudes while violations continue in plain sight,” Abushahab added.
The statement underscores rising regional tensions and ongoing concerns over attacks on civilian infrastructure and maritime security in the Gulf region.
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