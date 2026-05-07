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New Zealand Eyes Japanese, UK Frigates
(MENAFN) New Zealand has launched formal discussions with Australia and the United Kingdom over the potential replacement of its ageing frigate fleet, Defense Minister Chris Penk announced Thursday, as Wellington moves to bolster its naval capabilities ahead of a critical capability gap in the mid-2030s.
The Defense Ministry confirmed it had "begun discussions with the Royal Australian Navy and the United Kingdom's Royal Navy to inform the next stage for potential frigate replacement and ongoing service arrangements."
Penk underscored the strategic importance of maritime security to New Zealand's economy, trade, and national safety, calling for a capable and active navy able to conduct patrol, combat, interception, transport, search-and-rescue, and other essential operations.
"These activities rely on a resilient Navy, yet most ships in the current fleet are expected to reach the end of their design life by the mid-2030s, including the Anzac-class frigates. Without replacement, this would have a significant impact on New Zealand's ability to protect its maritime interests in the Pacific and beyond," he said.
Two vessels are currently under consideration: the Japanese Mogami-class frigate — already selected by Australia — and the UK's Type 31 frigate, both evaluated for their potential to enhance interoperability and operational efficiency across allied navies.
"A final decision has not yet been made, and advice is expected to be provided to the Cabinet before the end of 2027," Penk said.
New Zealand currently fields two frontline maritime combat vessels — the Anzac-class frigates HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana — both commissioned in the late 1990s and fast approaching the end of their operational service lives.
The Defense Ministry confirmed it had "begun discussions with the Royal Australian Navy and the United Kingdom's Royal Navy to inform the next stage for potential frigate replacement and ongoing service arrangements."
Penk underscored the strategic importance of maritime security to New Zealand's economy, trade, and national safety, calling for a capable and active navy able to conduct patrol, combat, interception, transport, search-and-rescue, and other essential operations.
"These activities rely on a resilient Navy, yet most ships in the current fleet are expected to reach the end of their design life by the mid-2030s, including the Anzac-class frigates. Without replacement, this would have a significant impact on New Zealand's ability to protect its maritime interests in the Pacific and beyond," he said.
Two vessels are currently under consideration: the Japanese Mogami-class frigate — already selected by Australia — and the UK's Type 31 frigate, both evaluated for their potential to enhance interoperability and operational efficiency across allied navies.
"A final decision has not yet been made, and advice is expected to be provided to the Cabinet before the end of 2027," Penk said.
New Zealand currently fields two frontline maritime combat vessels — the Anzac-class frigates HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana — both commissioned in the late 1990s and fast approaching the end of their operational service lives.
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