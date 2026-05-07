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Iran Dismisses Role in South Korean Ship Incident at Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's embassy in Seoul on Thursday flatly rejected allegations that Tehran's armed forces were behind an incident that caused damage to a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a formal statement, the embassy said it "firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations regarding the involvement of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the incident involving damage to a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz."
The embassy stated that Iran has consistently maintained since the onset of "aggressive actions carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran" that the Strait of Hormuz forms "an integral part of its defensive geography in countering aggressors and their supporters." It acknowledged that navigation conditions in the strategic waterway "have been affected by the evolving security situation," attributing the disruption to "hostile forces and their allies."
Safe passage through the strait, the statement read, requires "full compliance with applicable regulations" and coordination with Iranian authorities. Iran also reaffirmed what it described as its "commitment to ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the region, in accordance with international laws and regulations."
South Korean media reported Tuesday that a fire sparked by an explosion aboard the Panama-flagged bulk carrier HMM Namu while anchored off the UAE coast had been extinguished with no casualties. All 24 crew members — including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals — were confirmed safe. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the blaze broke out at approximately 8:40 pm local time Monday (1140 GMT).
Regional tensions have escalated sharply since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action from Tehran and widespread disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to yield a durable agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.
In a formal statement, the embassy said it "firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations regarding the involvement of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the incident involving damage to a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz."
The embassy stated that Iran has consistently maintained since the onset of "aggressive actions carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran" that the Strait of Hormuz forms "an integral part of its defensive geography in countering aggressors and their supporters." It acknowledged that navigation conditions in the strategic waterway "have been affected by the evolving security situation," attributing the disruption to "hostile forces and their allies."
Safe passage through the strait, the statement read, requires "full compliance with applicable regulations" and coordination with Iranian authorities. Iran also reaffirmed what it described as its "commitment to ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the region, in accordance with international laws and regulations."
South Korean media reported Tuesday that a fire sparked by an explosion aboard the Panama-flagged bulk carrier HMM Namu while anchored off the UAE coast had been extinguished with no casualties. All 24 crew members — including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals — were confirmed safe. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the blaze broke out at approximately 8:40 pm local time Monday (1140 GMT).
Regional tensions have escalated sharply since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action from Tehran and widespread disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to yield a durable agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.
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