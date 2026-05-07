PM Modi Gifts Vietnam President Unique Namoh 108 Lotus, Buddha Statue

During the State Visit of President of Vietnam To Lam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gifted Namoh 108 (Lotus), Brass Buddha with Bodhi tree and silk fabric, sources told ANI. Each gift given during state visits by national leaders are of unique importance.

Significance of the Gifts

Namoh 108 Lotus

The Namoh 108 is a unique variety of the National Flower (Lotus) developed by the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, UP. The Namoh 108 holds profound cultural importance as it serves as a "living bridge" between ancient Indian heritage and modern biotechnological achievement. By specifically engineering this lotus variety to possess exactly 108 petals, the NBRI has physically manifested a number considered sacred and mathematically perfect across Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. This number corresponds to the beads on a meditation mala, the sacred pithas (sites) across the subcontinent, and various cosmic calculations in Vedic tradition, making the flower a symbol of spiritual wholeness. The name itself, "Namoh," is rooted in the Sanskrit word for "salutation" or "obeisance," further aligning the botanical specimen with the language of traditional mantras and prayers.

Brass Buddha with Bodhi Tree

This brass sculpture features the Buddha seated in a meditative posture, set against an intricate, circular halo that resembles the sprawling, delicate foliage of a Bodhi tree. The Buddha is captured in the Abhaya Mudra, with his right hand raised in a gesture of fearlessness and protection, while his left hand rests in his lap holding a small bowl, symbolizing nourishment and compassion. The metalwork is exceptionally detailed, particularly in the fine, rhythmic branching of the tree, which adds a sense of organic growth and spiritual canopy to the composition. Resting on a stylized lotus-petal base, the golden, reflective surface of the brass gives the piece an aura of warmth and radiance. Crafted by skilled artisans from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh- a city renowned for its brassware-the sculpture reflects generations of traditional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Varanasi Silk Fabric

The silk fabric originates from the historic city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a region celebrated for centuries for its exquisite textile arts and royal brocades. The material features an elegant, tone-on-tone jacquard weave that showcases an interconnected floral and vine pattern. When crafted into a traditional Ao dai, this Banarasi-inspired silk creates a beautiful fusion of Indian heritage and Vietnamese elegance. The rich fuchsia color and intricate woven texture provide a striking contrast to the classic silhouette.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President To Lam, paid a state visit to India from May 5-7. (ANI)

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