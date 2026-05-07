Amul Celebrates Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 Debut With Special Ad

Filmmaker Karan Johar received a special tribute from Amul after making his debut at the Met Gala 2026, becoming one of the first Indian filmmakers to walk the prestigious red carpet. The dairy brand marked the occasion with one of its signature topical advertisements, shared on social media shortly after the event in New York.

The creative featured Amul's iconic mascot dressed in a dramatic couture-inspired outfit, paying tribute to Johar's appearance at fashion's biggest night. The headline on the illustration read, "GALA MEIN TOH SAHAB BAN GAYA!", a playful reference to the filmmaker's global fashion moment. The poster also carried the tagline, "Amul: Always in Fashion." The post was captioned as, "Amul Topical: Met Gala 2026 boasts Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and others!"

The Raja Ravi Varma-Inspired Ensemble

Johar attended the Met Gala on May 4, 2026, in a custom-designed ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra. The look was inspired by the works of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma and featured hand-painted gold motifs, intricate zardozi embroidery and a dramatic six-foot cape. The 2026 Met Gala theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art." Johar's ensemble interpreted classical Indian drapery through contemporary couture while drawing visual references from Ravi Varma's paintings.

'Life Comes Full Circle': Karan Johar

Reflecting on the moment, Johar described the appearance as deeply personal. "From loving cinema and costume as a wide-eyed dreamer to standing on the steps of THE Met Gala...life really does come full circle in the most unexpected ways. This moment wasn't just about fashion for me. It was about storytelling. About taking the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and letting it live again... this time, not on canvas, but in motion. To representing India and our culture, our art and our storytelling on the global 'steps'," he wrote on Instagram.

The filmmaker also acknowledged his long association with Malhotra, adding, "Thirty years of friendship and collaboration with Manish Malhotra and still creating firsts together - so grateful to you and your team for this core memory."

Indian Representation at the Gala

Alongside Karan Johar, Indian personalities including Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla and Manish Malhotra were also present at the Met Gala 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)