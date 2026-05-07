FIR Plea Filed Against TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay Amid CM Oath Buzz In Tamil Nadu Here's Why

A plea seeking an FIR against TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay over alleged tax irregularities linked to Puli has reached the Madras High Court amid growing CM oath speculation.

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court against actor and TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay, seeking an FIR in connection with alleged income tax irregularities linked to the 2015 film Puli. Though the plea was filed earlier, the Registry had initially refused to number the case before court intervention.

The plea is based on Income Tax proceedings that reportedly began after raids conducted in September 2015 at properties associated with Thalapathy Vijay. According to the petition, producers P.T. Selvakumar and Shibu allegedly paid Vijay Rs 4.93 crore in cash apart from Rs 16 crore through cheque for Puli. The plea claims TDS was deposited only for the cheque payment.

The legal development comes at a time when Thalapathy Vijay is receiving massive attention for his political success in Tamil Nadu. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, TVK still remains short of the majority mark needed to independently form the government in the state.

Political discussions around possible alliances have intensified after the election results. Some reports suggest TVK may join hands with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, while others speculate about support from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Reports also claim Vijay could soon take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, though no official confirmation has been issued yet.