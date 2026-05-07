Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh Discusses Migration With Netherlands, EU Leaders
MoS pays tribute to Mahatma GandhiSingh paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at UN Headquarters in New York upon arrival. In a post on X, he said, "Offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, reflecting on India's commitment to peace and non-violence."
Participation in International Migration Review ForumSingh also outlined measures taken by India to facilitate safe and regular migration through leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure at the Round Table 1 at the 2nd International Migration Review Forum (IMRF).
In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to be a panelist at the Round Table 1 at the 2nd International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Outlined measures taken by India to facilitate safe and regular migration through leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure, strengthening consular services, concluding migration and mobility agreements while upskilling, training and pre-departure training of our skilled labour. Highlighted that our approach to migration remains people-centric - grounded in dignity, inclusion, and respect for rights." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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