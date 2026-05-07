Operation Sindoor: Gowda Says It Reaffirmed India's Unity, Resolve

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday commemorated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, saying the operation reaffirmed India's unity and resolve against threats to its sovereignty and peace.

"Operation Sindoor reaffirmed a timeless truth -- India stands united and unshaken against every threat to its sovereignty and peace. It was not merely a military operation, but a reflection of the courage of our armed forces, the resilience of our people, and the collective resolve of a strong nation," Gowda said on X.

The former Prime Minister also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi avaru, India sent a clear message that our nation will respond to every challenge with strength, unity, and determination."

"As a former Prime Minister, I bow with deep respect to every braveheart who safeguards our motherland with unmatched sacrifice and discipline," Deve Gowda said.

He concluded by calling for continued efforts towards building a "stronger, safer, and united Bharat."

PM Modi Hails Firm Response Against Terrorism

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and reaffirmed the country's commitment to protecting national security.

Marking one year of the operation, the Prime Minister praised the courage, precision and professionalism of the Indian armed forces in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security."

"It also highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of our armed forces. At the same time, it showcased the growing jointness among our forces and underlined the strength that India's quest for self-reliance in the defence sector has brought to our Anational security. Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem," the post read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi changed his display picture on X to "Operation Sindoor" as a tribute to the courage and valour of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of the military operation.

What was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people lost their lives. In response, Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to official information, Indian forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen during the operation, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, triggering a four-day military confrontation between the two countries. India retaliated by targeting radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala.

Hostilities came to an end after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted the Indian DGMO, following which a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10, 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)