ECI Lifts Model Code Of Conduct In 4 States, 1 UT Post Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the completion of Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In an official communication issued by the Election Commission, the MCC has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect after the declaration of election results by the respective Returning Officers.

The Commission stated that the Model Code of Conduct had come into force from the date of announcement of the election schedule and remained operational till the completion of the election process. "Now, that the results in respect of General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and UT of Puducherry, 2026 and By-elections in Assembly Constituencies of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura have been declared by the concerned Returning Officers, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect," the order read.

MCC Remains in Force in Falta

However, the Election Commission clarified that the MCC would continue to remain in force in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal, where a fresh poll has been ordered by the Commission.

Earlier, the commission ordered that fresh voting will be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, was completed on May 4, following which the Election Commission announced the results for all constituencies. (ANI)

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