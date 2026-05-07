'Catch Me If You Can': SRH's Ishan Kishan's Post Goes Viral After Win Over PBKS In IPL 2026 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Ishan Kishan ignited a social media firestorm with a cheeky Instagram post following the team's dominant 33-run win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 6.

After posting a solid total of 234/5 in 20 overs, the SRH restricted the PBKS to 202/7 in 20 overs, despite Cooper Connolly's valiant, unbeaten 107-run knock, which almost threatened to pull off the visitors' improbable chase before the hosts' bowling attack held their nerves in the final overs of the chase to secure crucial points.

Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Shivang Kumar (2/45) picked up two wickets. Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/11), Eshan Malinga (1/36), and Sakib Hassan (1/40) each chipped in with a wicket apiece to dismantle the Punjab batting order and ensure a comprehensive win for the Sunrisers.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Batters' feedback key to SRH's win over PBKS, says Franklin

Ishan Kishan's Post Goes Viral

Following SRH's comprehensive victory over PBKS, helping them move to the top of the points table with seven wins and 14 points, Ishan Kishan sparked a social media frenzy after putting up a cheeky post on his official Instagram account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the swashbuckling southpaw posted a few pictures from the high-octane clash against the Punjab Kings, where he could be seen in full flow with the bat and celebrating behind the stumps.

Along with the post, Ishan wrote:

“Catch Me If You Can.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

Ishan Kishan was one of the instrumental batters behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's solid total of 234/5. The southpaw played an explosive knock of 55 off 32 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 171.88. He formed a crucial 88-run stand for the third wicket with Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 69 off 43 balls, to help SRH go past the 170-run mark by the end of the 15th over.

Ishan's knock was an exhibition of raw power and calculated aggression, ensuring the momentum stayed firmly with the Sunrisers throughout the middle overs.

Did Ishan Kishan Take a Dig at PBKS?

Ishan Kishan's viral post, 'Catch Me If You Can' on Instagram, became a talking point among fans almost immediately, with many perceiving it as a dig at Punjab Kings for dropping his multiple catches during the IPL 2026 clash in Mullanpur.

Ishan received three lifelines while en route to his explosive half-century, with two catches dropped by Cooper Connolly and Lockie Ferguson when he was batting on 9 and 18, respectively, and one missed stumping by wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh when the southpaw was on 19.

What's happening out there? Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson drop crucial chances How costly will these be? Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #SRHvPBKS twitter/dgru0kHkir

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2026

Ishan Kishan's three reprieves came when Punjab Kings' bowlers were desperately searching for a breakthrough to halt the Sunrisers' blistering start. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad's swashbuckling left-handed batter brilliantly capitalized on the lifelines provided by the PBKS fielders, punishing the opposition bowlers by finding the boundary with ease. However, the post did not explicitly address the fielding lapses.

Meanwhile, with the 55-run knock, Ishan Kishan broke into the top 5 of the Orange Cap race as he has amassed 409 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 37.18 and an impressive strike rate of 186.75 in 11 matches.

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