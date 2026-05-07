Airtel Business Launches Airtel Secure Workforce To Combat AI Cyber Threats

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, on Thursday launched Airtel Secure Workforce, a fully managed Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA)-based cybersecurity platform aimed at helping enterprises tackle rising AI-driven cyber threats.

According to the company, the platform has been designed as an end-to-end, compliance-ready security solution for enterprises and comes with a unified security stack covering users, devices, networks, applications and data.

Addressing a Sophisticated Threat Landscape

The company said the launch comes at a time when cyberattacks are increasing in "scale, speed and sophistication", with more than two million cybersecurity incidents reported in 2025 alone.

Powered by Airtel's pan-India network and 24x7 expert monitoring, Airtel Secure Workforce is designed to reduce the operational burden on enterprises by offering integrated managed security services instead of fragmented multi-vendor security deployments.

"Enterprises today are under mounting pressure to protect end users and devices in the constantly-evolving, targeted, AI-powered attacks," said Sharat Sinha, CEO, Airtel Business. "Building on our leadership in secure connectivity and cybersecurity, we have designed Airtel Secure Workforce to protect users, data and devices anytime, anywhere," he added.

Key Features and Enterprise Benefits

According to the company, the platform has been built to support compliance with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and will offer audit-grade logs, data movement controls and structured incident workflows for monitoring and governance.

The company stated that the solution is designed for hybrid work environments and aims to address challenges such as alert fatigue, tool overload and shortage of cybersecurity talent through a unified security framework.

"The solution offers end-to-end protection that combines connectivity and managed security backed by 24x7 expert vigilance," Sinha said. "Its unified approach will help us to deliver maximum value to our enterprise customers enabling them to unlock up to 30% optimisation in their security spends and stay focused on their business growth, confident that they are protected," he added.

The unified dashboard will provide enterprises visibility across networks, endpoints, users and data, while also enabling monitoring of unsanctioned cloud and AI applications, the company said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)