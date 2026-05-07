Missile Strike On Merefa In Kharkiv Region: Death Toll Climbs To Eight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The death toll from the May 4 strike on Merefa in the Kharkiv region has increased to eight after a seriously wounded man died in the hospital.

According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, a 59-year-old man who was wounded died in the hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save him, but his injuries were too severe,” Syniehubov said.

Air Defense Forces shoot down 92 of 102 Russian drones

As reported, on the morning of May 4, Russia launched a missile strike on a service station in Merefa, Kharkiv region. Four people were killed at the scene, and three more died later in the hospital. Thirty-six people were injured, including children aged 2, 16, and 17. The attack damaged residential buildings, utility buildings, shops, a restaurant, the service station premises, and cars. According to preliminary data from law enforcement, Russian forces used an Iskander ballistic missile.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration