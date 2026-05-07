Gujarat: Rajkot Civic Body Collects Rs 100.17 Crore In Taxes RUDA Cancels Five PMAY Housing Allotments

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, May 7 (IANS) The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has collected more than Rs 100 crore in property and water taxes for the financial year 2026-27 within less than a month of beginning its annual tax recovery drive, with a majority of payments made through online transactions, officials said on Thursday.

The civic body said that tax collection for the current financial year commenced on April 7.

By April 30, a total of 1,65,559 taxpayers had paid their dues, generating revenue of Rs 100.17 crore.

Of the total amount collected, Rs 72.57 crore was received through online payments from 1,22,141 taxpayers, while Rs 27.68 crore was collected through cheque and cash payments from 43,418 taxpayers.

The Municipal Corporation added that taxpayers who opted for advance payment under its rebate scheme were given discounts amounting to nearly Rs 11.99 crore.

According to the Tax Recovery Department, general taxpayers will receive a 10 per cent discount on advance tax payments made until May 31, while women taxpayers will receive a 15 per cent rebate during the same period.

Between June 1 and June 30, the rebate will be reduced to 5 per cent for general taxpayers and 10 per cent for women taxpayers.

The corporation appealed to all property owners within municipal limits to take advantage of the rebate schemes by paying their taxes within the specified deadlines.

Meanwhile, Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has cancelled five housing allotments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) after beneficiaries failed to clear pending instalment payments despite repeated notices from the authority.

The RUDA said the beneficiaries had been informed several times by the authority's office regarding the outstanding dues, but the amounts had not been deposited till date.

Following a resolution passed in a RUDA board meeting, the authority decided to cancel the allotments of the defaulting beneficiaries.

The cancelled allotments include flats D-604 and K-104 at Vrundavan Housing Co-operative Service Society, flat F-104 at Parishram Housing Co-operative Service Society, flat A-806 at Parivar Housing Co-operative Service Society, and flat A-1104 at Shivshakti Housing Co-operative Service Society in parts of the city.

The RUDA has asked concerned beneficiaries to contact the Housing Branch at its office within seven days during working days if they have any objections or representations regarding the cancellations.