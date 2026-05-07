403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentixapharm Reports First Quarter 2026 Results And Highlights Clinical And Regulatory Momentum
|
Pentixapharm Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Pentixapharm Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Clinical and Regulatory Momentum
07.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pentixapharm Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Clinical and Regulatory Momentum Berlin, Germany, May 7, 2026 – Pentixapharm Holding AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: PTP), a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel radiopharmaceuticals, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provided a business update highlighting significant progress across its pipeline, regulatory strategy, and organizational development. “During the first quarter, we made substantial progress advancing our lead programs toward late-stage development while further strengthening the clinical, regulatory, and operational foundation of the company,” said Dirk Pleimes, Chief Executive Officer of Pentixapharm.“Regulatory feedback from the US FDA for our Phase 3 PANDA study, strong peer-reviewed clinical data, and multiple IND-related milestones marked important progress across our pipeline, while disciplined cost management allowed us to continue focusing resources on our lead CXCR4-targeted programs.” First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
About Pentixapharm Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage biotech expanding the boundaries of radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, the company develops precision diagnostics and therapeutics in oncology and cardiology to transform patient care. Its clinical pipeline is anchored by CXCR4-targeted PET-CT programs, including a Phase 3-ready candidate for the improved diagnosis of hypertensive patients with primary aldosteronism, which is intended to enable targeted treatment of the underlying causes of hypertension. CXCR4-based developments also include pioneering therapeutic programs in hematological cancers. Furthermore, Pentixapharm is advancing a next-generation antibody platform targeting CD24, an emerging immune-checkpoint marker over-expressed in multiple hard-to-treat cancers. Complemented by CXCR4 and CD24 intellectual property protection and a reliable isotope supply chain, Pentixapharm is poised to deliver meaningful patient benefit and sustainable growth in one of the fastest-growing areas of precision medicine. Forward-Looking Statement s This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Pentixapharm Holding AG. These statements relate to future events, prospects or financial performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially (positively or negatively) from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, competitive pressures, the introduction of competing products, limited market acceptance of new products, services or technologies, regulatory developments and changes in business strategy. Pentixapharm Holding AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release information provided in this press release is supplied without any warranty or guarantee as to its accuracy, completeness or timeliness. To the extent permitted by law, Pentixapharm Holding AG assumes no liability in connection with this press release. Pentixapharm Investor and Media Contact ... 07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pentixapharm Holding AG
|Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A40AEG0
|WKN:
|A40AEG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322780
|
2322780 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment