Financial Results Q1 2026 Strong, Profitable Growth
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OHB SE
/ Key word(s): Interim Report
Financial results Q1 2026 – Strong, profitable growth
07.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
OHB SE: Financial results Q1 2026 – Strong, profitable growth
The Group's order backlog stood at EUR 3,354 million after three months of fiscal year 2026, up from EUR 2,314 million in the previous year. Of this amount, EUR 2,683 million is attributable to the SPACE SYSTEMS segment, EUR 362 million to the ACCESS TO SPACE segment and EUR 309 million to the DIGITAL segment. These very high figures ensure reliable and long-term planning for the future. As of March 31, 2026, the OHB Group's total assets stood at EUR 1,486.2 million, down around 5 % from December 31, 2025 (EUR 1,566.4 million). The increase in equity from EUR 431.4 million to EUR 441.2 million resulted in an equity ratio of 29.7 % as of March 31, 2026, up from 27.5 % at year-end on December 31, 2025.
The increase in order backlog to a new all-time high was driven by the contract signed by OHB Sweden AB for the EPS-Sterna microsatellite constellation: With a volume of EUR 248 million, this is the subsidiary's largest order to date. The constellation is based on a prototype also supplied by the company, the Arctic Weather Satellite, which was launched in 2024. As with EPS-Sterna, OHB is leveraging the expertise gained from previous projects to implement the Ramses mission: The probe is based on the probe from the Hera mission, which was also launched in 2024. With the selection of OHB Italia S.p.A. as the prime contractor for Ramses, OHB solidified its leading role in the field of space safety in the past quarter.
In addition, drawing on its decades of experience and a strong network of industrial and academic partners, OHB consolidated all activities related to future lunar missions with the founding of the European Moonport Company in February 2026. This step is intended to support Europe's leading role in humanity's permanent return to the Moon as a newly emerging economic hub.
Furthermore, the European Ariane program reached another milestone last quarter: The successful maiden flight of Ariane 6 in its more powerful configuration with four solid-fuel boosters instead of two on February 12, 2026, was the first of a total of 18 Ariane 6 launches contracted to deploy the Amazon Leo constellation. As the largest German supplier to the Ariane program, MT Aerospace AG makes a significant contribution to reliable European access to space. In preparation for an increasing launch cadence in the coming years, the company has ramped up its production to support the industrialization of spaceflight.
At this point in time, the Management Board assumes that the financial position and net assets will continue to develop well.
Key performance indicators at a glance
Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email:...
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email:...
07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 2020 8
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322746
|
2322746 07.05.2026 CET/CEST
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