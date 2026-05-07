FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

FRIWO with expected slow start to the year – recovery in the second half of 2026 thanks to planned new product launches

07.05.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIWO with expected slow start to the year – recovery in the second half of 2026 thanks to planned new product launches

Group revenue in the first quarter at a moderate 14.3 million euros, in line with expectations

Earnings performance in line with budget

A strong cash position as a foundation for further growth, despite a temporary loss in the first quarter of 2026 2026 outlook confirmed: Group revenue of 67 to 77 million euros and slightly positive EBIT forecast Ostbevern, May 7, 2026 – FRIWO – an international provider of power supplies and charging technology - has made a modest start to the 2026 fiscal year, as expected. While Group revenue of 14.3 million euros was significantly lower than the previous year's quarterly figure of 19.3 million euros, this figure included more than 2.6 million euros in revenue from the now-divested DIN rail business and the joint venture in India. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were negative at -1.1 million euros (adjusted: -1.0 million euros; Q1 2025: -0.7 million euros), but were in line with expectations. With the projected upturn in business starting in the middle of the year, a noticeable improvement is expected. Earnings after taxes reached the prior-year level at -1.3 million euros. Despite already noticeable cost pressures resulting from the ongoing Iran crisis, the Management Board confirms the full-year forecast for 2026 and the growth targets communicated for the subsequent years through 2030. “Consistent with our plans, we got off to a slow start in fiscal year 2026. As previously announced, we anticipate a pickup in our business in the second half of the year due to the new product launches already planned. We therefore confirm our full-year forecast, but are closely monitoring the potential impact of the Iran crisis on our business,” comments Dominik Woeffen, CEO of FRIWO AG. His fellow Board member Ina Klassen adds:“FRIWO is entering the new fiscal year 2026 in excellent financial health, with an equity ratio of 34.8% and very low net debt. This positions us well to further expand our innovation pipeline, drive internationalization, and prepare for potential risks arising from current geopolitical uncertainties.” Equity ratio at a solid 34.8% – net debt further reduced As of March 31, 2026, FRIWO was able to further reduce its net debt from 1.9 million euros at the end of 2025 to 1.6 million euros. FRIWO AG's total assets stood at 40.5 million euros at the end of the reporting quarter (end of 2025: 42.4 million euros), and the equity ratio remained virtually unchanged at a healthy level of 34.8% (end of 2025: 35.6%). FRIWO thus demonstrates a healthy financial and balance sheet foundation for its planned future growth. As of the reporting date at the end of March 2026, the number of employees had further decreased to 828 (end of 2025: 866); approximately 90% of these are based at the Vietnamese locations. 2026 Outlook confirmed: Recovery expected in the second half of the year The FRIWO Management Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2026 announced on April 23, 2026. Assuming that the Iran crisis has only a limited impact on the global economy and cost trends, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue for the current fiscal year 2026 to range from 67 to 77 million euros. This is based on an innovation-driven upturn in the second half of the year. Additionally, when comparing year-over-year figures, it should be noted that the previous year's revenue still included amounts from discontinued operations until the completion of the respective transactions (14.4 million euros). On a comparable basis, FRIWO therefore expects revenue growth. This is primarily driven by new customer projects and the launch of new standard products. A slightly positive figure is expected for consolidated EBIT adjusted for special items. The company has begun to counteract the already noticeable effects of geopolitical turbulence on material, logistics, and energy costs through price adjustments and increased cost efficiency. Further information about the company can be found on the investor relations pages of FRIWO at: Contact investor relations and media FRIWO AG

Vivian Hage

+49 (0) 2532 81 0

... Peter Dietz

+49 (0) 69 97 12 47 33

... 07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

