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MSI IPC
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
MSI IPC Launches Quad-Display MS-C936 Slim Box PC and High-Connectivity MS-CF27 SBC for Industrial Edge Computing
07.05.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Tailored for edge computing, smart retail, and automation, the two new platforms deliver high-performance DDR5 capabilities and multi-display support for next-gen AIoT applications.
TAIPEI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI IPC, a global leader in industrial-grade embedded computing, today announced the launch of two high-performance solutions engineered to meet the growing demands of the AIoT era: the MS-C936 Ultra-Slim Fanless Box PC and the MS-CF27 3.5" Single Board Computer (SBC). These releases represent a strategic push by MSI IPC to empower vertical expansion in edge computing, smart automation, smart retail, digital signage, and intelligent transportation.
MS-C936: The Ultra-Slim Edge Powerhouse
Measuring just 29mm thin, the MS-C936 is a fanless box PC powered by Intel Raptor Lake-P Refresh U-series processors. It is designed for space-constrained deployments that cannot compromise on visual output or durability.
High-Speed Throughput: Dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports and support for up to 96GB of DDR5 memory provide massive data-handling capacity.
Four Independent Displays: Features dual HDMI and dual DisplayPort (via USB-C) for stunning 4K/8K multi-display setups.
Flexible Expansion: Equipped with multiple M.2 slots (M, B, and E keys) for high-speed storage and wireless connectivity.
Industrial-Grade Build: Fanless design with IEC 60068-2 compliant shock and vibration resistance ensures 24/7 reliability. MS-CF27: Compact 3.5" SBC for Industrial Connectivity
The MS-CF27 SBC offers a flexible, energy-efficient solution for industrial gateways and machine vision. Built on the Intel Alder Lake-N, Amston Lake and Twin Lake-N platforms, it excels in connectivity and power management.
Superior Connectivity: Boasts four Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports, making it a top-tier choice for industrial networking and smart transit hubs.
Flexible I/O Integration: Includes up to 6 serial COM ports and triple independent display support (HDMI/DP/LVDS).
Ruggedized Power: Supports 12V to 24V DC input, ensuring stable operation within fluctuating industrial power grids. Advancing the Future of IPC
"With the introduction of the MS-C936 and MS-CF27, MSI IPC continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in compact industrial design," said Eunice Huang, Vice President of MSI IPC. "Whether it is driving high-resolution digital displays or managing complex edge networking tasks, these products provide the reliability and scalability our customers need for their next-generation AIoT projects."
Availability
The MS-C936 and MS-CF27 are available to order immediately. For pricing or configuration details, please contact us via the Inquiry Form.
For full specifications, visit:
MS-C936:
MS-CF27:
About MSI IPC
MSI IPC specializes in industrial-grade embedded computing solutions. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company provides robust and customizable platforms for a wide range of industries including smart retail, manufacturing, automation, transportation, and AI-driven systems.
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07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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