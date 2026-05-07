Alt DRX Works Closely With Qatari Banks To Launch Tokenised Real Estate Marketplaces

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Close on the heels of Doha establishing digital assets framework, asset tokenisation startup Alt DRX is working closely with the regulators to enable Qatari banks launch tokenised real estate marketplaces.

“Alt DRX is one of the first fintechs to receive the Token Service Provider (TSP) licence for real estate tokenisation from the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and is proposing to license its core technology to local Qatari financial institutions so as to enable them to launch digital real estate marketplaces where their customers can buy and sell tokenised real estate, 1 sqm at a time,”its founder Anand Narayanan, told Gulf Times from India. Alt DRX, a product of Qatar Fintech Hub (QFTH), is one of the Middle East's foremost asset tokenisation platforms with operations in India and Qatar.

The fintech operates at an ARR (annual recurring revenue) of about $3.9mn, processes about 425,000 transactions annually and has raised about $5mn in growth capital from marquee global and Indian investors, including the Qatar Development Bank (QDB).

Alt DRX Qatar, registered in the QFC, is proposed to be the global hub from where the fintech startup is expected to build its Middle East GTM (go-to-market) strategy,” he said.

The final product structure and technical architecture is currently under review of various regulatory and policy makers in Qatar and when launched, it is expected to be a world class offering, enabling Qatar create a mark in the global digital assets market”, according to him.

Alt DRX had joined hands with the US block-chain leader Ripple to democratise real estate investment in India and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Operating under the innovation sandbox of IRSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) at GIFT City (Gujarat, India) and the Digital Asset Lab of the QFC, Alt DRX combines innovation with compliance to expand access to high-value assets.

This collaboration aims to transform traditional finance, making investments more inclusive and accessible.

In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy issued by the Qatar Central Bank, the QFC Authority and the QFC Regulatory Authority had launched the QFC Digital Assets Framework, a comprehensive and innovative regime for the creation and regulation of digital assets in the QFC, paving way for companies to offer token services.

At the Fifth Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, the then QFCA chief executive officer Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida had said the first asset class that it would like to address was real estate as there is a lot of oversupply in the market, also solving a significant problem. The real estate industry is on the verge of a major transformation, supported by technology. The tokenisation leverages blockchain technology to create digital tokens representing ownership in real estate assets.

The development of the digital assets framework, which is one of the important goals established by the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, provides not only legal recognition of smart contracts but also establishes legal and regulatory foundation for tokenisation, a key tool to protect sensitive data. In a report, generated in partnership with Global Stratalogues and the Global Blockchain Business Council, the QFC had underscored the need for coordinated, forward-looking regulatory frameworks and multi-stakeholder co-operation to unlock the full potential of real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation.