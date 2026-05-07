QCS Organises Humanitarian Visits To Patients

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) organised humanitarian visits for cancer patients, including children at Sidra Medicine and adult patients at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research, as part of its sustainable“Patient Visits” programme.

The initiative aims to provide psychosocial support to patients across all age groups.

These visits included in-hospital psychosocial support sessions targeting both patients and their families, as part of the Society's ongoing efforts to offer comprehensive support and enhance patients' quality of life throughout their treatment journey.

The visits were marked by a warm and hopeful atmosphere, where symbolic gifts were presented to children, provided by Kiddy Zone. This gesture reflects the Society's commitment to fostering community solidarity and uplifting patients' spirits-especially children, who are among the most vulnerable groups in need of emotional and psychological care.

Head of Psychosocial Support at the QCS, Dana Mansour stated:“This initiative is not merely a visit; it is a message of love and hope to patients and their families, reassuring them that they are not alone in this journey. Psychosocial support plays a vital role in enhancing treatment response and accelerating recovery.”

She added:“The 'Patient Visits' program is one of the Society's sustainable initiatives, reflecting our belief in the importance of holistic care that goes beyond medical treatment to encompass psychological, social, and humanitarian aspects, through direct engagement and emotional support for patients and their families.”

She further noted that such initiatives contribute to creating a more positive and engaging healing environment.